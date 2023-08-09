Kankakee superintendent search focus groups begin; board explores issues

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board on Monday identified selling points as well as challenges in Kankakee School District 111 that potential candidates for its next superintendent should know.

The board met for a focus group in the Kankakee High School cafeteria with three consultants from School Exec Connect, the search firm it hired earlier this year to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Genevra Walters.

Walters is set to retire after the 2023-24 school year. She will have served 10 years in the position.

David Negron, the search firm’s chief financial officer, said the focus groups are step two in the superintendent search process.

Step one was posting the position online.

Applications have started to come through, but the firm has not yet contacted candidates for interviews, Negron said.

Applications are being accepted through September, with candidates to be contacted September through October, he said.

Focus groups with staff and community stakeholders are scheduled for next week. Negron noted participation will be anonymous so that individuals are encouraged to speak freely.

The information collected from focus groups and surveys will help to craft a leadership profile, which will be used to narrow down candidates during the interview process.

“We hope that you’ll be brutally honest with us,” Negron said. “This is our way of knowing the needs, the wants, the strengths and challenges of the district.”

<strong>DISTRICT STRENGTHS, WEAKNESSES</strong>

First, board members were asked to consider the strengths of the district and why a potential candidate might want to come to Kankakee.

They noted the enrollment growth at Kankakee High School, the district’s offerings of competency-based education and other educational programs, its diversity, and strong athletic programs.

“I think we are totally student-focused and student-centered,” Board President Chris Bohlen said.

The board was then asked to consider areas for growth or challenges that an incoming superintendent would have to address.

Board member Darrell Williams said the district needs a more strenuous elementary level curriculum, and that its test scores and parental involvement “could be better.”

Bohlen said the district’s test scores measured on the State Report Card as well as the state’s ratings of its schools are “very low.”

“By all the public metrics, we are stagnant in student achievement or going backwards,” he said.

Board member Suzanna Berrones said that making sure students receive bilingual and special education services is an ongoing concern.

Additionally, teachers and staff need to be made to feel comfortable coming forward with complaints, she said.

“We need to make an environment where our staff and administrators feel safe, where they feel they can come forward and express concern … That’s going to start with the superintendent,” Berrones said.

Several board members brought up the district’s need for better communication and public relations, as well as its struggle to retain teachers and administrators.

“If we keep the teachers here, we wouldn’t have a teacher shortage,” board member Deb Johnston said. “They are leaving. Why are they leaving? They are not all leaving for more money.”

<strong>IDENTIFYING A LEADER</strong>

The board was asked to name what characteristics the next leader of the school district should have.

Good communication skills and the ability to establish trust were common themes the board expressed.

Board members said the next superintendent should be visible in the schools talking with people and establishing their presence during their first year.

“It means hearing what’s out there and then being able to explain what we are doing,” Bohlen said.

Accountability was another factor the board zeroed in on.

“Some of the administrators don’t apply the hammer the way they should, and things get a little lax …” Williams said. “You have to establish yourself as superintendent, what you’re going to do, what you’re not going to take.”