River Valley Metro ridership seeing uptick post pandemic

It has been a good year for River Valley Metro, as the mass transit district’s total annual ridership, fixed-route ridership, and ridership on its increasingly popular Midway commuter shuttle are all up about 20%.

For the Midway shuttle, ridership has exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The total ridership for Fiscal Year 2023 was 549,341 rides, including rides taken on Metro’s 11 traditional fixed routes, its Midway shuttle, and its Metro Plus rides that are scheduled individually for people with disabilities.

That is an increase of about 21% over the 452,258 total rides taken in Fiscal Year 2022.

Metro’s fiscal year runs July 1 to June 30.

For Metro’s fixed routes alone, ridership numbers climbed 22% in Fiscal Year 2023, up to 503,561 rides.

“These are big numbers because we are coming off COVID years,” noted Ken Munjoy, Metro’s chief operating officer. “We don’t normally expect to be up that much, but it is nice to see that recovery.”

During the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic, fixed-route ridership was at 625,070 rides.

It dipped as low as 413,683 in Fiscal Year 2022.

While it is not quite as high as it used to be, nearly 90,000 rides have been recovered.

Munjoy said he attributes the upward trend in ridership to a combination of factors.

The February opening of the $4-million Kankakee Metro Centre bus transfer station has certainly helped, he said.

The station allows riders to wait for buses in a safe, covered area away from streets and traffic. It also features lighting and security cameras and is heated in the winter to prevent icy walkways.

“From a safety and convenience standpoint, it’s really working well,” he said.

Metro also made minor tweaks to some of its routes several months ago to make them more convenient, and these routes are showing “significant growth,” Munjoy said.

He said he also believes people are finally getting back into the habit of taking public transportation after the pandemic.

For the Midway shuttle, which takes multiple daily trips from the Bourbonnais and Manteno Metro centers to just outside Chicago’s Midway Airport, ridership jumped 18% in Fiscal Year 2023 up to 27,298 rides.

From Fiscal Year 2021 to 2022, the shuttle ridership increase was even more dramatic with a 27% climb from 18,224 to 23,231 rides.

“That’s two years of significant growth coming out of COVID,” Munjoy said. “Our Midway ridership has actually surpassed pre-COVID numbers.”

During the last pre-COVID year, Metro tallied 23,175 rides on the Midway shuttle, he said.

The shuttle service launched in January 2014.

“Nobody really knew what to expect, but we knew there was a need for it and that if we could do it efficiently and make it convenient for riders then it would take off, and it certainly did,” Munjoy said.

The shuttle is a convenience not just for transporting people to and from the airport, but to downtown Chicago as well, as the drop off is a short walk from the CTA Midway Orange Line Station.

“We have people who ride it almost every day to go to work in downtown Chicago,” Munjoy said.

Metro’s shuttle bus costs $2 per ride, and CTA’s fare is $2.50 per ride.

“For less than $10 a day, they can commute back and forth from downtown Chicago for work, which is a whole lot cheaper than trying to drive it,” Munjoy said, noting the potential high costs for fuel and parking downtown.

Parking is free at the Metro’s lots in Bourbonnais and Manteno. Rides on the regular Metro bus cost $1, with transfers being free.

Munjoy said the shuttle service was designed to be “a community asset for the entire Kankakee area.”

“There are people who make decisions on where they live based on ease of transportation,” he said. “It’s a drawing card for people who are looking to relocate.”

Munjoy said he is unsure of the last time Metro’s bus fares increased, but they have not changed for at least the past 10 years he has been working for the organization.

Metro used to have a shuttle to the University Park Metra Station as well, but that service was suspended during the pandemic.

It has not yet been determined whether or not the service will return, Munjoy said.

He noted there would need to be a high demand for the service.

Many people began taking the Midway shuttle instead of the University Park shuttle once it became available, he said.

“We have limited buses, limited drivers and a limited budget,” he said. “We try to use that to serve the most people we can in the best way that we can.”

Metro Ridership by Fiscal Year <strong>Total rides:</strong> FY 2023 — 549,341 FY 2022 — 452,258 FY 2021 — 518,395 FY 2020 — 607,720 <strong>Midway shuttle rides:</strong> FY 2023 — 27,298 FY 2022 — 23,231 FY 2021 — 18,224 FY 2020 — 19,413 <em>Source: River Valley Metro Mass Transit District</em>

