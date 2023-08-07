Dist. 111 to grow Montessori program to include preschool option

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will be expanding its Montessori magnet program in the upcoming school year to include four classrooms of combined preschool and kindergarten students.

The program will grow from two standalone kindergarten classrooms to four preschool-kindergarten split classrooms, so the district will need to hire two additional teachers.

Superintendent Genevra Walters explained changes to the district’s long-standing program at a recent Kankakee School Board meeting.

She said she believes the Montessori program has been in the district for 30 to 40 years.

The term “Montessori” refers to a method of education centered on children’s natural interests and activities rather than traditional teaching methods, with mixed-age classrooms being a common element.

The method was developed in the early 1900s by Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori.

Kankakee’s Montessori program currently has combined classrooms of first-second, third-fourth, fifth-sixth and seventh-eighth grade splits.

In 2019, Walters attended a national conference where integrating the Montessori model in public schools was addressed, she said.

“The goal is to try to systematically move closer to the pure Montessori model,” she said.

That model would combine classrooms of preschool and kindergarten, as well as putting first, second and third grades together and putting fourth, fifth and sixth grades together, she said.

OPENINGS AVAILABLE

The district will have openings for 38 additional preschool students to join the 42 kindergarten students who are already enrolled.

The 38 preschool openings include 20 free spots and 18 paid spots.

All families interested in getting their children into the program will have to go through a screening process.

The screening will determine if the students meet the criteria for one of the 20 free spots available through the Preschool for All Expansion state grant.

There will also be 18 paid spots available for students who don’t meet the criteria to be covered by the grant funding.

Like with the district’s other magnet programs, students will be selected through a lottery system, including both free and paid students.

CONCERNS ADDRESSED

At the July 24 meeting, Board President Chris Bohlen said concerns were brought to the board’s attention regarding the speed at which these changes are being made.

He noted the Montessori program has been a popular choice in the district. He said he has not heard of anyone opposed to the concept of a preschool/ kindergarten combined classroom.

“We have one current teacher; we just hired another teacher, and we will be hiring two more teachers,” he noted. “Are we able to transition into this program, I guess the magic education words are, ‘with fidelity and integrity?’”

Walters said that staff have raised concerns regarding having adequate planning time.

She said the change will only affect one existing teacher who had been teaching kindergarten and will now be teaching preschool/ kindergarten combined.

“We’ve already set up the structures,” she said. “We have the classrooms. We have a schedule. It’s just a matter of getting those 4-year-old students in over time, over the next two to three months depending on the interest.”

Walters said that moving a teacher to a different classroom than anticipated at the start of the year is “not unprecedented.”

College and Career Academy teachers are used to the possibility that they may have to move to a different classroom within the first 10 days of school, or that they may have to teach split classrooms because of enrollment, she said.

The teachers’ contract stipulates that they will be paid a certain amount of money if they are required to move classrooms after the year starts.

“Our Montessori program usually fills pretty quickly, and they don’t have the same adjustments as the other kindergarten classrooms,” Walters noted.

Bohlen added he appreciated the staff bringing their questions and concerns to the board.

“I really appreciate the fact that staff cares enough to send emails to the board and ask questions,” he said. “It causes all of us to do a lot of thinking and probing, ‘Are we are we headed in the right direction?’”

A parent meeting for preschool families interested in the Montessori program will be held from noon to 2 p.m. today at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

Another parent meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., during the registration drive.

All families interested in the Montessori Preschool Program must contact Kelly at (815) 802-4954 to schedule a screening appointment and complete a Montessori Preschool Application.

To be eligible for the program, children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023 and a Kankakee School District 111 resident.

For more information, visit <a href="http://ksd111.org" target="_blank">ksd111.org</a> or call (815) 802-4954.

<em>Source: Kankakee School District 111 news release</em>