KCC to offer free adult ESL course at Lorenzo Smith School

HOPKINS PARK — Free English as a Second Language classes for adults will be offered two evenings per week, starting Aug. 22 at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School.

Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 is partnering with Kankakee Community College’s Adult & Community Education program to offer the course.

Classes will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lorenzo R. Smith School, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park.

Interested adults should contact KCC directly to enroll. Space is limited.

The ESL program teaches English to non-native English speakers.

Classes help students improve their English language skills in listening, speaking, reading and writing.

There are three levels of classes to help students at every stage of learning.

All ESL classes are provided at no cost to the student.

For more information, visit <a href="http://adulted.kcc.edu/programs/esl" target="_blank">kcc.edu/esl</a> or call 815-802-8300. For information in Spanish, call 815-802-8312.