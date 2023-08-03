Greater Illinois Violence Prevention Council hosting virtual meeting Thursday

From noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 10, a virtual event will be held to learn more about some of the violence prevention work being done in Kankakee.

Greater Illinois Violence Prevention Council will host a meet-the-council-members panel event. To register, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/5cy59yr4" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/5cy59yr4</a>.

The event is free and will explore various initiatives and resources aimed at reducing violence and promoting safety in local communities. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from council members, participate in engaging discussions, and connect with like-minded individuals passionate about creating positive change.

Whether participants are concerned citizens, professionals working in the field, or simply interested in learning more this event is for anyone interested.

“Together, we can make a difference and build a safer Illinois for everyone,” organizers wrote in the event release.