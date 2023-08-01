KHS to use 4 mobile classrooms to accommodate rising enrollment

KANKAKEE — With enrollment on the rise, Kankakee High School will be using four mobile classrooms in the upcoming school year.

Last week, the Kankakee School Board OK’d a lease for four mobile units for additional classroom space at the high school.

The four mobile units are already in place immediately east of the high school, situated on Jeffrey Street in the site where a former nursing home once stood.

Moving the mobile units to KHS cost $55,000, and the monthly rent will be $5,500, according to board documents.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the mobiles came from another school district that no longer needed them.

District 111 had to “move fast” because a lot of other districts were also interested in them, she said.

“We actually had a verbal agreement because we would have lost them,” she said.

The board’s vote on July 24 officially approved the district’s agreement.

<strong>RISING ENROLLMENT</strong>

Currently, about 1,600 students are expected for the 2023-24 school year.

“Enrollment is really a driving force [behind using the mobiles], because since we started renovating the high school, our enrollment has increased by [approximately] 400 additional students,” Walters said.

For the first three or four years of Walter’s tenure, enrollment hovered at around 1,100 to 1,200, she said.

She became superintendent in 2014, and the high school renovations — which included adding four classrooms — began in 2018.

Enrollment in 2018 was 1,243, according to state report card data.

Walters said the high school is looking at using the mobile classrooms for drivers education and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps classes.

The mobiles can each fit a full class of about 28 to 30 students, she said.

Students won’t spend their whole day in the mobiles; rather, they will rotate in and out like they do for their regular classes.

They will just have to leave the building and take a short walk to get there.

The good news is the mobiles will be air conditioned.

“When we had our first set of mobiles, that was before we renovated the high school, and it was like premier spots because it was air conditioned,” Walters noted. “Well, now the majority of the building is air conditioned.”

“People may not be as happy about it because they are going to have to walk over to it,” she added.

Mobile classrooms for the high school were also ordered to help facilitate social distancing during the pandemic, but they never arrived due to COVID-related shipping delays.

As for how long these mobile units will be needed, Walters said it is hard to say with the high school’s unpredictable enrollment.

Within a couple of years, the high school’s evolving space needs should be more clear, she said.

<strong>COMMUNITY CENTER</strong>

A fieldhouse and community center is currently under construction behind the high school.

The over-$26-million facility will feature classroom space that will be used to offset space needs, Walters said.

However, it is not quite ready yet.

While the project has been progressing with no major hiccups, the facility won’t be ready in time for the start of the school year, she said.

“The original goal was that it would be ready in January 2024, but I think they might be ahead of schedule,” she said. “There is a possibility that it might be available for the holiday tournament, but we don’t know yet.”

Construction is almost to the point where the focus will solely be on finishing the interior part of the building, she said.

Kankakee High School Enrollment 2023 — 1,600 students (expected) 2022 — 1,513 students 2021 — 1,406 students 2020 — 1,304 students 2019 — 1,256 students 2018 — 1,243 students Sources: Kankakee School District 111; Illinois Report Card {related_content_uuid}2dec46db-37c4-4a58-9399-1e6c708a5130{/related_content_uuid}

<em>Sources: Kankakee School District 111; </em><em>Illinois Report Card</em>