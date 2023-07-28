Bourbonnais District 53 makes 'last-ditch effort' to find speech-language pathologists

BOURBONNAIS — After struggling to find and hire speech-language pathologists, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board on Tuesday voted to OK the potential use of a staffing agency.

Anitra Crockett, director of student support services, said the request to use the staffing agency, Maxim Healthcare Staffing, is a “last-ditch effort to find someone to support students in fall.”

Crockett said that District 53 currently has six speech-language pathologists, or SLPs, staffed out of eight needed.

The two openings have been posted, but there have been no interviews or applicants in the past few weeks, she said.

About a month remains until the new school year starts.

“I’m just looking at other options so that we can at least staff our positions and make sure that we have services in place for students when they walk in the door come Aug. 24,” Crockett said.

Unless direct hires can be found before then, the district will be paying the staffing agency rather than paying the salaries of new employees.

The district would be locked into a contract with the agency for the entire school year — meaning it could not hire its own person instead if a candidate were to emerge later.

However, with a nationwide shortage of SLPs, Superintendent Adam Ehrman said he does not believe that “unicorn” would appear for the district.

“We’ve been having a lot of conversations to see what other options would be available to us, but ultimately, we have to have a person providing the service,” he said.

Crockett said that staffing agencies are able to offer higher rates than school districts nationally, so they generally have better luck with recruiting.

The agency charges hourly rates for staffing various professionals, with an SLP costing $120 per hour.

For the year, it would cost the district about $155,000 to staff one SLP through the agency.

Since two are needed, that would bring the cost up to $310,000.

A school psychologist submitted their resignation in the week before the board meeting, creating another opening that may need to be staffed through the agency. That job has been posted as well.

The cost to hire through the agency would be “substantially more” than paying the salaries of direct hires, Crockett said.

“The candidate pool has been dry this summer, so I don’t have any new applicants for these [SLP] positions,” she said. “We can wait; however, my concern is, if we do wait, we won’t have at least one person for our students in the fall.”

Hiring through the staffing agency is also in effort to “make sure the caseloads for the SLPs that we do have is more manageable,” Crockett said.

“This puts us right back where we were last school year,” she said regarding SLP caseloads. “They were still kind of high. It makes sure we can at least manage the students that we do have.”

In April, the Bourbonnais Education Association voiced objections to plans by administration to offer an SLP candidate a higher salary than what they would be entitled to based on the salary schedule in the union’s contract.

During the same meeting, a longtime SLP told the board she would be resigning after more than 20 years in Bourbonnais to finish her career in another district because her caseload had been climbing over the legal limit.

Ehrman said school officials have been talking about ways to bring on more SLPs on staff for the past year.

“We would prefer to have our own people, but obviously, third-party agencies are able to move with the market a little quicker because they don’t have to worry about other limitations,” he said. “Sometimes, they are able to recruit from even school districts like ourselves.

“It is a specialty position. It truly is.”

While virtual SLP services are also an option through the agency, board members said they did not want the district to go in that direction.

“Adequate services for our kids, that should be our focus,” Board President Jayne Raef said.

Ehrman added that remote learning is not ideal, particularly for speech services.

“With speech language pathology, we’re talking about how to learn to articulate words,” he said. “Being face-to-face is tremendously important.”