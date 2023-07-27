All caught up: Nonprofit cancels school lunch debt in Momence

MOMENCE — Momence schools are all caught up on lunch debt.

Let’s Ketchup, a local nonprofit aimed at canceling student lunch debt, presented a check Monday for $2,866.96 to Momence Community Unit School District 1, covering 100% of outstanding lunch fees owed to the district.

Mike Murphy, Let’s Ketchup founder and president, said the donation covers approximately 700 lunches.

It was made possible by one generous donation.

Murphy said a couple reached out to him after a recent story was published in the Daily Journal regarding the organization’s fundraising efforts for local school districts.

The couple said they wanted to cover all lunch debt for Momence schools.

And they didn’t want any credit.

Murphy said the couple opted to make the donation anonymously.

Superintendent Shannon Anderson said he sees a great need for the work to eliminate student lunch debt, not just in Momence but other districts as well.

“What a fantastic thing. It makes me so happy to see that,” he said. “The work they are doing is so refreshing.”

The anonymous couple who made the donation deserves thanks as well, he said.

“There are so many good folks and so many great things about our community,” Anderson said.

This past school year, Momence was approved for the Community Eligibility Program, part of the National School Lunch Program which allowed the district to continue offering free meals to all students after pandemic provisions ended.

Upwards of 70% of Momence students would already qualify for free or reduced lunch, Anderson said.

Some families had debts from prior school years, including students no longer attending the district, he said.

Students can also incur debt for a-la-carte items, which are not covered by the free meal program.

Much of the debt was from families who narrowly failed to meet the income threshold to qualify for free or reduced benefits, he said.

With the Community Eligibility Program, which is available to high-poverty districts, Momence families no longer need to fill out applications to receive free breakfast and lunch.

Momence is the second district to receive aid from Let’s Ketchup.

In June, the group <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/lets-ketchup-donates-7k-toward-canceling-lunch-debt/article_65f3d428-136a-11ee-b3e3-abdb78666312.html" target="_blank">donated $7,000 to cancel a portion of lunch debt</a> in Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.

The group plans to continue working with Bourbonnais along with Bradley and Manteno school districts.

As more momentum is built, the group might eventually expand its reach beyond the local area, Murphy has said.

For more information or to make a donation, visit <a href="http://letsketchup.org" target="_blank">letsketchup.org</a>.

Updates and fundraiser information can also be found on the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/letsketchupk3?midextid=ZbWKwL" target="_blank">Let’s Ketchup Facebook page</a>.