Kankakee District 111 takes control of busing system

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has taken the wheel on its busing system.

Transportation Director Charles Tudor said the district finally took over transportation July 1 when its contract with Illinois Central School Bus Company expired.

The district ran 23 routes to finish summer school transportation, he said.

“If you’ve seen the buses driving around town, they do have ‘Kankakee School District’ on them,” he said.

Tudor gave a transportation update during Monday’s Kankakee School Board meeting at Kankakee High School.

In November, the board approved forming an in-house transportation department to address ongoing issues, such as inconsistent driver staffing and late or missing buses.

Tudor said he projects 33 routes will run in the upcoming school year.

Route information should be ready by Aug. 15, he said.

<strong>STAFFING</strong>

So far, the district has hired 31 bus drivers and 30 bus monitors.

The ideal number would be 40 to 45 drivers and 40 to 45 monitors, he said.

This would mean a number of staff could be on call in the event someone calls off work.

It would also create more possibilities for transporting students for sports, activities and field trips.

Currently, 10 prospective drivers are going through training.

“I think the focus should really be to get those people that are interested at all, to get them trained,” Tudor said.

The district will train prospective drivers with no experience — helping them prepare to attain their CDL permit and making sure they have behind-the-wheel hours in advance of their road test.

Additionally, the district is developing a training program for bus monitors.

“My goal is to have a monitor on every bus regardless of the age [of the students],” Tudor said. “It hasn’t been that way, but I think it’s very beneficial. Whether it’s high school, junior high or middle school — it’s an extra set of eyes on the bus so that the driver can concentrate.”

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that negotiations are still taking place, but bus drivers can expect to earn $20 to $25 per hour, plus benefits.

Details on pay and benefits should be finalized in the next few weeks, she said.

The teamsters union will be the district’s seventh labor union, Walters noted.

<strong>TRANSPORTATION CENTER</strong>

Currently, the department is operating out of Kankakee Junior High while renovations are taking place at the bus garage, which will be the district’s “transportation center,” Tudor said.

Hoekstra Transportation recently purchased the building at 751 Eastgate Industrial Parkway and assumed the district’s lease, he said.

The company is in the process of redoing floors and making other minor improvements to the space, which should be complete in a week or two, he said.

The district has received the 25 buses it bought from Midwest Transit Equipment, and the 48 buses it leased from the company should be arriving within the next two weeks, Tudor said.

“We’re looking forward to getting things going at the new facility, and the drivers seem to be excited for working with the school district,” he said.

<strong>VAN CONCERNS</strong>

Tudor said a plan is in the works for better management and accountability of the district’s vans, including procedures for staff and coaches who need to use them.

In the future, Tudor said he would like to keep all vans at the bus garage, with staff required to check them out and return them after use.

The vans would be protected behind fences and monitored with cameras at the garage, and the conditions of the vehicles would be inspected after each use.

Keeping them at the garage would also free up parking spaces at the high school, he noted.

He said he is also looking into the possibility of installing speed limiters on the vans and having larger phone numbers printed on the vans for people to call with driving concerns.

“We’ve received phone calls of bad driving habits within the area, and we’re trying to address those and figure out who has them and when they’re being used,” he said. “There’s a lot of legwork sometimes figuring that out.”