Bourbonnais cell store to participate in national backpack giveaway

BOURBONNAIS — TCC and Wireless Zone retailers nationwide will be donating 120,000 backpacks with school supplies this weekend through the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

A local giveaway will take place starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the TCC Verizon store at 2082 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, while supplies last.

Families are invited to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.

One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating store.

Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.

Since 2013, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the U.S. ahead of the upcoming academic year, according to a news release.

Through TCC and Wireless Zone, Round Room LLC aims to ease the strain of rising school supply costs each year with the giveaway, according to the release.

“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, in the release.

“The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”