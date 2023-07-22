Fierce competition: 4-H show inspires kids to learn cat care

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Fair might be more associated with cows and sheep, but a smaller four-legged animal stole the spotlight Wednesday, when six 4-H competitors vied to take home a blue ribbon for their cat.

The show’s judge and a veterinarian examined each cat, carefully checking ears, teeth, paws, coats, etc. to make sure the animals are kept in good condition.

Meanwhile, their human counterparts were quizzed on cat care.

“The big majority of this project is based on knowledge of care and cats themselves,” said Emily Vaughn, the show’s co-superintendent. “And then showmanship [is the other factor].”

The 4-H Cat Show usually has six to 12 participants, Vaughn said.

“But we would love to see a show with 15 to 20,” she said.

This year’s Best in Show award went to Tara Krumwiede and her cat Rukia, a Siamese mix.

This was Tara’s fourth time participating in the 4-H Cat Show and her second time entering Rukia.

Tara will be an eighth grader at Cissna Park Junior High.

Though she wants to be a counselor rather than a veterinarian in the future, Tara said she loves animals.

“She can be sassy,” Tara said of 3-year-old Rukia. “She wants to nip at you sometimes, but she is also really playful and active. When the sun comes out, she likes to lay in the sun and relax, too.”

Last year, the pair took home the “reserve champion” title, meaning Tara’s project was the second-highest scoring behind the show’s champion.

This year, she earned the highest overall score and became champion.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “I’ve never got a champion in cats before.”

With her past 4-H experience, Tara was also the only exhibitor to compete in the advanced level this year.

Tara said she learned a lot about feline diseases, viruses and vaccinations in preparing for the competition.

Stacie Piatt-Vaughn, a Kankakee veterinarian, is the show’s other co-superintendent along with her daughter Emily.

“We’d like to build awareness for cats and what great pets they can be,” Piatt-Vaughn said. “There’s so much information in the 4-H manual that can help these young exhibitors be great pet owners. Plus, I think it’s great they get to do some public speaking and build self-confidence.”

Piatt-Vaughn added that she did 4-H projects when she was young, starting with a dog then going on to horses and veterinary science.

“I feel that my roots really started in 4-H,” she said.

Emily Vaughn said she started showing cats in 4-H when she was 8 years old.

“When I was too old for 4-H, I wanted to give back, and I wanted to do that by continuing to make the cat show better,” Vaughn said.

<strong>OTHER AWARDS</strong>

The other entrants did not go home empty handed.

Everyone received a ribbon and small prizes for participating, and other awards and superlatives were named.

This year’s reserve-champion title went to Quinn Butzow and her calico cat Scribbles.

The second-highest scorer in the beginner level was Piper Tippie and her one-eyed black cat Herman.

Scribbles also took the prize for most unique fur pattern, and Herman took the prize for “purrfect personality.”

Tara’s cat Rukia took the prize for prettiest eyes.

The prize for best decorated carrier went to Presley Schunke, who decorated her cat’s carrier like a horse, with lettering on one side reading “Kitty Up” and the other side reading “Meowdy Partner.”

The prize for “most dynamic duo” went to Madison Stern and her black cat Sydney.

“My cat is special because he likes people and thinks he is a dog,” Madison said when introducing Sydney.

The prize for best spoken presentation in the beginner level went to Carroll Prince, who entered with her cat Bethany, a calico Maine Coon.