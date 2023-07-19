Kankakee Dist.111 fills cabinet position for assistant superintendent of business services

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has a new assistant superintendent of business services.

The Kankakee School Board last week approved the hire of Cedric Lewis for the position.

Lewis was previously the chief financial officer for Proviso Township High School District 209. He has more than 25 years of experience as the chief financial officer of a district, according to board documents.

Lewis will earn a salary of $152,000 per year in District 111.

He has a master’s degree in business administration from Regis University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, the documents show.

The district’s top business office role was formerly held by Daniel Savage.

Savage started July 1, 2022, as the district’s transportation director; in January, he was appointed to the vacant cabinet spot.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that Savage is no longer working in the district.

Savage submitted notice several months ago that he would resign at the end of June, Walters said.

“[Savage] resigned and we posted the position, and we were fortunate to get an assistant superintendent of business with a lot of experience,” she said.

The last long-term assistant superintendent of business services was Rob Grossi, who left after seven years to take a job in another district on July 1, 2021.

Nicole Terrell-Smith then held the role for one year before departing to become superintendent of Pembroke CCSD 259.

District 111 still has a vacancy for assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction; that job has remained unfilled since Felice Hybert resigned in September 2022.

The current assistant superintendent of human resources is Shemeka Fountain.

The district is in the midst of a search for a new superintendent, as Walters will be retiring after the 2023-24 school year.