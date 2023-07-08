Local leaders react to affirmative action ruling

The long-term effects of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 29 ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions are yet to be seen, but nationwide responses to the 6-3 decision have been both impassioned and polarizing.

The court overturned admissions plans in which race was factored at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the country’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

The two programs violate the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a conservative majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

Affirmative action policies in the United States date back to the early 1960s and were introduced as a way to combat racial discrimination in the hiring process. (In Regents of University of California v. Bakke [1978], the Supreme Court ruled that a university’s use of racial “quotas” in its admissions process was unconstitutional, but a school’s use of “affirmative action” to accept more minority applicants was constitutional in some circumstances.)

In Kankakee County, the presidents of the region’s two higher education institutions were on the same page in their responses to the recent ruling.

Both Kankakee Community College President Michael Boyd and Olivet Nazarene University President Gregg Chenoweth said the Supreme Court’s decision won’t impact admissions or deter efforts for campus diversity.

Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County NAACP, said that the decision to reverse affirmative action is “a major blow,” not only to the Black community but to all of the country as well.

The affirmative action ruling was just the latest decision by the Supreme Court to adversely affect minorities and others, including shutting down President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel a portion of higher education student loan debt, Pace said.

“It’s like a one-two punch by the Supreme Court,” Pace said. “That is affecting all of us. It affects Blacks the most, and the reality is that we do not live in a race-blind society. Systemic injustices, it still surrounds us every day in every aspect of our lives, including access to funding for higher education.”

Some believe affirmative action is no longer needed. Higher education affirmative action policies date back to the 1960s and 1970s.

If equity and equality were truly present across the board, those individuals would be right, Pace said.

“You have to go back and look at why we needed affirmative action,” he said. “It was designed to help level the playing field, and for us to now act like we no longer need it is really unfortunate on behalf of the Supreme Court.”

The NAACP had a national emergency meeting the evening the ruling came out to discuss its strategy going forward.

“Our strategy is to continue to do the work for the people in this struggle, but then at the same time, to make the Supreme Court ruling irrelevant.”

To make the ruling irrelevant, communities need to come together and find other means to do the work that affirmative action attempted to do, he said.

Pace noted he was pleased with efforts at both KCC and ONU to foster diversity after speaking with Boyd and Chenoweth.

“We just have to continue to fight this struggle. That’s just the bottom line,” Pace said. “You have to turn that negative into a positive.”

At KCC, Boyd said the impact to the college would be “minimal,” as it has an open admissions policy, and diversity efforts are woven into its strategic plan.

“Our focus, our efforts and initiatives related to equity, diversity and inclusion are not going to be altered by this,” he said.

Boyd said the college would continue to keep its doors open to anyone in the region wanting an education regardless of race or background.

The college community should keep in mind the broader social implications of the ruling, Boyd said, as it will certainly affect people’s lives.

But the purpose of an institution like KCC is to make education accessible to everyone, he said.

“KCC is and always has been an open-access institution,” Boyd said. “We take pride in that. We meet students where they are at, and everyone is welcome at KCC. We don’t have an admissions policy that excludes anyone.”

In an email to ONU students, faculty and alumni, Chenoweth said that racial inclusion is one of the university’s “virtue priorities” that are being targeted from 2022 to 2027.

The affirmative action ruling is a reason to reinforce that priority, he said.

“The decision by the Supreme Court to limit race considerations in college admissions does not materially affect Olivet because we already progress without quotas in admissions or hiring,” Chenoweth said in the email.

He noted that ONU’s diversity is increasing.

Ten years ago, 8% of the entering freshman class were Black and 4% were Hispanic; today, the university contains 14% Black and 14% Hispanic students, he said.

“One-third of our community are now students of color, and we want to equip all students for godly influence in the communities they occupy after Olivet,” he said in the email.

He said that striving for inclusion is both a moral and a Christian issue.

Graduation rates for students of color are “notably below the majority culture,” he said.

“Greater help for those in need does not discriminate against those who need less help,” Chenoweth said in the email.

Gloria Kennedy, president of the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce, said she would like to see people in the community come together to discuss their thoughts on diversity, hiring practices and ways to move forward without affirmative action.

While affirmative action has both pros and cons, it unfortunately was still a necessity in 2023, Kennedy said.

Hopefully, Kankakee can be a “beacon” for the rest of the world based upon how well it prioritizes and strives for equality, she said.

“Many people in our country of all races, as well as women, are not always treated equally or given the exact same opportunity,” Kennedy said. “So I am looking forward to a day where we don’t have to have things such as affirmative action, because of the fact that people will truly be given the opportunity based on their qualifications and their experiences.”