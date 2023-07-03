New principal named for Lorenzo R. Smith School

HOPKINS PARK — The new school year will bring new leadership for Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School.

Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 announced Thursday that Steven J. Chambers VI has been hired to become the school’s next principal in the 2023-24 school year.

Chambers has nearly 23 years of experience in education, according to a district news release.

He started his career in Rich Township High School District 227 and since then has served in positions ranging from teacher to administrator.

Chambers has a master’s degree in school leadership from Concordia College Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in English from Governors State University.

“Steven Chambers not only brings a wealth of experience to the [District 259] team, but his leadership style and character make him a great fit for the students and families we serve at Lorenzo R. Smith School,” Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith said in the release.

“Mr. Chambers’ expertise and perspective will also be a tremendous asset as we grow our program and establish strategic priorities that ensure we continue to be responsive to the needs of our children.”

Chambers also expressed excitement for collaborating in his new role.

“We have some wonderful instructional programming upcoming, standards-based instruction, new teacher evaluations and additional resources to bolster our science curriculum,” Chambers said in the release. “It is going to be an excellent time to be a student at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary.”

“I believe that Lorenzo R. Smith has excellent traditions and a legacy that deserves to be carried forward into the 21st century,” he continued.

<strong>SCHOOL REGISTRATION</strong>

School registration is currently underway, the news release states.

New students will have the opportunity to register during the Back to School Bash from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at Lorenzo R. Smith School, 4120 W. Wheeler St., Hopkins Park.

Donations of school supplies, uniforms or monetary contributions are now being accepted.

For more information, contact the school at 815-944-5219.