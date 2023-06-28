Faith's Law requirements for hiring school employees to begin July 1

The second piece of Faith’s Law, a law aimed at preventing educator sexual misconduct in K-12 schools, is set to take effect Saturday — meaning Illinois school districts will have to conduct employment history reviews on all new employees.

The implementation of Faith’s Law was discussed during last week’s meeting of the Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board, particularly on how the extra steps in the hiring process might pose a challenge for districts.

<strong>WHAT IS FAITH’S LAW?</strong>

Public Act 102-0702, the final piece of the two-part law, adds employment history reviews as part of the hiring and vetting process for school district employees.

The act also requires notices to be provided to parents/guardians and the applicable student when there’s an alleged act of sexual misconduct, and it makes other changes to the process schools must follow when handling allegations of sexual misconduct.

Furthermore, if a district superintendent has any reasonable cause to believe an employee has committed an act of sexual misconduct, the superintendent must report this information to the state superintendent of education and the regional superintendent of schools.

<strong>LOCAL DISCUSSION</strong>

Bourbonnais Superintendent Adam Ehrman said that the second reading of a school policy change would normally be on the consent agenda, but he felt the extent of the changes due to Faith’s Law should be explained.

“It is a monumental undertaking when you start thinking about somebody who is say 60 years old — all of the jobs that they have ever held in their entire lifetime and had contact with children — to make sure all places have been contacted and prove we attempted to contact those places to obtain information,” he said.

Ehrman said the district has been preparing for the new requirements for the past six months.

“There’s really good bones of motivation behind the law,” he said. “But you have to be able to implement this, and this is going to be a monumental task for not just school districts throughout the entire state … it’s also going to impact other employers [that must be contacted].”

Lynn Zugenbuehler, the district’s human resources director, said the employment history reviews will be required for all future employees; they won’t be necessary for those already employed by the district.

The district will be using a third-party service to manage the process, she said.

As long as a new hire starts the process, they can start working. If anything negative comes back in the review, they will be let go, similar to the process for fingerprint checks.

“We have to go back throughout their entire employment career if they’ve had any contact with children in any of their prior positions, which is going to be kind of overwhelming,” she said.

The employment history reviews will cost $32 per person, which will be paid for by the district. Potential hires will also have to answer a survey regarding if they have ever been involved in any cases or allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ehrman said the law has “wonderful intentions;” however, it also gives job seekers an extra hurdle at a time when schools are hurting for employees, particularly substitute teachers.

“It’s very difficult and when you expand it just beyond the subs into your [referees] and your umpires and your cooks and everybody else, the custodians and sub custodians,” he said. “We’re going to make it work the best that we possibly can.”

<strong>BACKGROUND</strong>

Faith’s Law is named after prevention advocate and child sexual abuse survivor Faith Colson, who graduated from an Illinois high school in the early 2000s.

Colson was sexually abused by a teacher at her high school and learned years later during the course of legal proceedings that several adults within her high school suspected the inappropriate relationship but did not take action, according to ISBE’s website.

As a result of her experiences, Colson pushed for change to state laws related to educator sexual misconduct in K-12 schools.

Faith’s Law was passed by the 102nd General Assembly as two separate pieces of legislation; the second piece including employment history checks takes effect July 1.

Public Act 102-0676, the first part of Faith’s Law, went into effect upon the law’s signage on Dec. 3, 2021.

This act established the definition of sexual misconduct within the Illinois School Code for the first time, and it further outlined the requirements for schools to develop and post employee code of professional conduct policies.

It also requires the Illinois State Board of Education to develop a resource guide for schools to make available to students, parents/guardians and teachers.

Additionally, the act expanded the definition of “grooming” in the Illinois Criminal Code, added “grooming” to the list of conduct that qualifies a child as an “abused child” under the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act.