Let's Ketchup donates $7K toward canceling lunch debt

BOURBONNAIS — After getting off the ground this year, Let’s Ketchup has met its first big fundraising goal and donated $7,000 to cancel a portion of the school lunch debt in Bourbonnais Elementary District 53.

Now, the local nonprofit is setting its sights on helping other area districts as well, including Bradley, Momence and Manteno.

President Mike Murphy said the $7,000 that was donated to Bourbonnais schools pays for approximately 1,750 lunches.

“We kind of set what we thought was at least a moderately lofty goal, and we accomplished it,” he said. “So we are all pretty excited about that.”

The money will go toward paying lunch debt for families in the greatest need.

When Let’s Ketchup first looked into the problem, District 53’s total active lunch debt was over $20,000.

And the total owed by both active and inactive students was over $85,000.

Let’s Ketchup was started when Murphy and a group of friends decided they wanted to give back to the community, and canceling school lunch debt was a cause everyone could agree on.

The organization gained 501©(3) status in January.

In addition to spreading the word on social media, Let’s Ketchup has also set up a table at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market and hosted fundraisers through local businesses.

“You want to meet people, you want to see them face to face,” he said. “It’s better for our organization to be out there and let people know [who we are].”

Having met their fundraising goal earlier this month, the Let’s Ketchup team presented a check to District 53 during Tuesday’s Bourbonnais School Board meeting.

“It was a cool moment for us,” Murphy said.

Bourbonnais School Board President Jayne Raef said she was unaware the donation was going to be presented until about an hour before Tuesday’s meeting.

She said the donation was “unexpected and appreciated.”

“There are going to be some parents that go, ‘I didn’t know how I was going to do that,’” Raef said. “You know, it’s at the bottom of the pile. When people are having a hard time, they are throwing bills in a hat and pulling out the bill … and I would say school lunches are probably at the bottom of the list.”

Murphy said he has met with school officials in Bradley Elementary District 61, who were happy to jump on board and partner with Let’s Ketchup.

At a recent Bradley School Board meeting, District 61 Finance Director Nicole McCarty said the district’s total balance of unpaid lunch debt is $9,986, including $8,977 due from active students and $1,009 due from inactive students.

Of the active students, $3,365 is from students who qualify for free lunch and $214 is from students who qualify for reduced lunch.

She noted some families who qualify for free or reduced lunch miss the application deadline to receive the benefits, which is why they accumulate debt.

McCarty noted 298 active students have lunch debt, but a small number of those students make up a large portion of the debt, with many having a balance of less than $10.

Murphy is also in conversations with school officials in Momence Community Unit School District 1 and Manteno Community Unit School District 5, he said.

<strong>ORGANIZATION’S ORIGIN</strong>

The group first targeted Bourbonnais because Murphy’s wife Mallory Murphy is a teacher in District 53. She also sits on the board of directors for Let’s Ketchup.

Murphy said he is in the process of collecting data on the amount of lunch debt in the other districts, which will help to explain the need to potential donors.

“Obviously if we can’t pay off all of it, we’d rather prioritize the higher need families and students in the community,” he said.

Next, the board of directors will set an amount for its new fundraising goal.

Murphy noted that the group is proud to have personally funded all operational costs so far, so 100% of donations have gone directly to the cause.

“If people are going to give their hard-earned money, we just want to make sure that as much of that as possible is going to the cause that we are behind,” he said.

Murphy said Let’s Ketchup is “way farther ahead” than what any of the team expected, and they are all happy with the rate at which people are reaching out to help.

“I’ve always known Kankakee County is very supportive of people within their county, the needs of their county, but I’ve been really blown away at how much Kankakee County and the people of Kankakee County really care about what goes on and what happens… particularly [for] the local students,” he said. “It’s been very surprising in a good way how much support we’ve received in a short amount of time.”

To learn more or to make a donation, visit <a href="https://www.letsketchup.org" target="_blank">letsketchup.org</a>, or visit Let’s Ketchup on Facebook for updates.

As school is out for the summer, cafeteria lunches also take a vacation.

For those needing midday meals, the Bradley Public Library is returning its Free Summer Lunch Program, serving free lunches to kids under 18 now through Aug. 11.

Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals must be eaten on the library premises.

There are no residency or income requirements, and no registration is needed. Meals are made possible through the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The menu for the month can be found at <a href="http://bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>.