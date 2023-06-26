Friendship Fest concludes with Baileys as parade grand marshals

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival brought area residents out in droves to enjoy the 48th annual event.

From live music, carnival rides and food to a fireworks show and two parades, the festival showcased this year’s theme, Building Forever Friendships, which correlates with the village of Bourbonnais’ current Community Campus construction.

The festivities began Wednesday with the opening ceremonies, continued with a fireworks show Friday and closed Sunday following the Grand Parade.

Attendees lining the streets stood and applauded to welcome grand marshals Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey and his wife, Sydney, accompanied by family and friends, as they led Sunday’s parade.

The festival grounds also welcomed some rain Saturday night, true to an unofficial tradition that returns nearly every year during the event.