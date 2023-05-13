Local school leaders reflect on pandemic effects on education

Walk into any school classroom today, and you’ll likely see few, if any, face coverings on teachers or students. You’ll see children and adults working together with less than 6 feet of distance between them.

It’s almost as if the past few years were only a bad dream.

Almost, but not quite.

The COVID-19 emergency officially ended Thursday, as national and public health emergency designations were lifted, but the complex imprint it left — particularly on education — may never fully disappear.

Local school leaders spoke with the Daily Journal to reflect on the pandemic’s effects on education, where things stand now and where to go from here.

<strong>To mask or not to mask</strong>

As the pandemic raged on, the nation, and certainly the region, was divided over the use of masks and social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Most school districts adapted, some reluctantly, but Kankakee Trinity Academy went its own way.

The private pre-K-12 school did not enforce the state’s mask mandate, even though defying Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order carried the threat of losing state recognition and funding.

Placed on probation with the state, KTA sought and was granted accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International.

KTA Principal Brad Prairie said as soon as the state lifted its mask mandate, the school received a letter from the Illinois State Board of Education stating that KTA’s status was reinstated.

Now, the school has recognition from both avenues.

“It’s good to be both,” Prairie said. “To be accredited with ACSI and to be state recognized, it’s a great thing — as long as the state doesn’t require things that are against what we believe are right.”

Prairie said the school would do things “exactly the same way” if faced with the same circumstances again.

“Masks this, vaccine that — it doesn’t really matter what it is,” he said. “We just felt we had to stand against government overreach.”

He said a few families left the school because of that decision, but a few more also enrolled. The school has about 340 students this year.

People from outside the state, some with no connections to KTA, sent money and encouragement to the school for the stance it took, he said.

Even with the overwhelming support, there was a lot of uncertainty during that time, he noted.

“There were families that were wondering, ‘Hey, we’re not state recognized now, is my kid’s diploma going to be worth anything?’” Prairie said. “We had all those questions that we had to deal with and answer, but we got through it, and we are all the more better for it at this point.”

A team from ACSI recently visited the school to determine if its accreditation would be renewed beyond the initial first year, with a decision expected in mid-June.

Prairie said the organization sets high standards for curriculum and offers school resources and participation in various scholastic and music competitions.

KTA now has benefits it may not have gone after if the pandemic never happened.

“[The pandemic] was a contentious time for our whole country, and I am glad it’s behind us,” Prairie said. “But you really find out why you do what you do during times like that.”

<strong>Looking forward</strong>

Adam Ehrman took the helm as superintendent of Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 on July 1, 2020.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the recent school year had ended with remote learning, and a new school year with new precautions was just about to begin.

“I had no historic understanding of how they were doing these processes before, so I had to try to reinvent everything without knowing how it was already structured,” Ehrman reflected. “That created some definite obstacles, but it wasn’t time to complain, it was time to get to work to figure out how to make it work for our students.”

Ehrman said he prefers to focus on the future, especially toward addressing pandemic-related learning loss.

“I’m even hesitant to look backwards at all because of the intensity of the emotions of that time period,” he said, adding that he is “extremely proud” of how the district’s staff came together.

“While it was not a perfect time for any organization, I thought we handled it extremely well, and the only way to do that is having a team effort that is very collaborative in how we approach things,” he said.

Ehrman said he is excited for what lies ahead, noting that the teamwork refined during the pandemic will go even further without the pandemic’s obstacles.

“While we don’t want to dwell on the past, we’re trying to be aware and mitigate any of the issues that came with that,” he said.

<strong>Taking the good with the bad</strong>

Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said that perhaps COVID’s biggest mark has been left on mental health, something she feels people continue to underestimate.

“I think the shelter in place and almost a whole year of isolation was very difficult on a lot of people, and then just losing people, losing family members and loved ones to COVID, that was very difficult on people,” she said. “So you have isolation, you have grieving, and then you have people who were already on edge even before the pandemic …

“It is not that easy to just snap out of it. People need time and support in order to get back to a productive, healthy life.”

Attendance continues to lag behind pre-COVID levels, and not just for students, she said.

“We have a lot more adults just needing a break, just because of the challenges of the students coming out of the pandemic and the challenges of family life,” Walters said.

However, one positive thing from the pandemic has been shifting to be more flexible around people’s working and learning styles and their needs, she said.

About 200 students this year are still on a remote or blended schedule, she said. This includes mostly high school students and roughly 65 or fewer elementary students.

Next year, about 100 students are expected to continue on a remote or blended schedule.

“It’s very difficult because many people want education to go back to exactly the way it was pre-pandemic,” she said. “But all the variables … those aren’t the same, so it can’t go back to being exactly the same.”