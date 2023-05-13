How the workforce and workplace has changed since COVID-19

With Thursday’s announcement from the Biden administration declaring the end to the COVID-19 national emergency, many reflected on the way work and the workforce has changed during the past three years.

“We’re having a party at work today to celebrate it officially being over,” Kankakee Community College Assistant Director of Financial Aid Megan Ponton said Thursday. “All of the extra funding and policy changes we’ve seen over the last three years have made my job a lot more challenging.”

Before March 2020, the idea of working from home was a pipe dream for many and perhaps a nightmare for others.

Thanks in large part to technology, many organizations proved their ability to continue operations from a remote perspective. More than three years later, the idea of remote work is more mainstream as many continue to work from home on an either fully-remote or hybrid basis.

“I never wanted to go home, but I can sleep in longer,” said Roberta Nicholson, of Bourbonnais, whose office closed with the pandemic.

She still works remotely three years later.

“It’s not too bad, it’s not as bad as I thought,” Nicholson said. “It’s just hard, though, you’ve got no one to talk to.”

Many struggled with the lack of social interaction during quarantine coupled with remote work. This is just one of the many elements of the pandemic that have furthered the need for mental health services.

“Unfortunately, there are not enough [mental health] providers — even in our area — and we all know that the pandemic hasn’t helped anything either,” said Rachel LaGesse, outpatient director for Riverside Healthcare’s Pathways.

LaGesse (this month’s Citizen Spotlight, see page A5) noted it was difficult in this line of work to wear masks and social distance because of the need for trust and connection with clients.

“I love being in person with people, so having masks — and at one point we were wearing eyewear — that’s hard to do group therapy and really try to engage.”

<strong>CHANGE IN WORKFORCE</strong>

The workforce became less about sectors of industry and more about the categories of: essential, remote and laid off.

While the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County noted earlier this year that unemployment rates are near pre-COVID levels, there still has been an overall large change in the workforce as many were either laid off or switched jobs due to burnout.

Audrey Sanor, of Bourbonnais, works at a Momence factory. She was deemed an essential worker due to her role in quality control. When COVID hit, she said, she and her coworkers continued going into the factory and were working 10-hour days, six days a week.

“It was torture; we were exhausted,” she said.

After all of that, the factory is now closing, and Sanor will need to look for a new job.

While many places — particularly places offering just at or above minimum wage — struggle to find workers and continue to face being short-staffed, job seekers continue looking for higher-paying jobs to support the current issue of inflation.