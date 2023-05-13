By the numbers: End of COVID declarations

<strong>Total COVID-19 cases and deaths</strong>

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

Total COVID-19 cases: 37,173

Total COVID-19 deaths: 388

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

Total cases: 8,983

Total deaths: 157*

<strong>Will County</strong>

Total cases: 219,634

Total deaths: 1,722

<strong>Ford County</strong>

Total cases: 5,562

Total deaths: 72

<strong>Grundy County</strong>

Total cases: 16,519

Total deaths: 158

<strong>Livingston County</strong>

Total cases: 13,440

Total deaths: 145

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health

*According to the Iroquois County Public Health Department.

Though most COVID-19 regulations impacting everyday life already have ended, the end of the state and federal emergency generally means special federal resources and the state's emergency procedures no longer will be used to stop the virus' spread.

<span data-mce-mark="1">The emergency declarations suspended many requirements for Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Program, which are back in place and can cause people to lose their <span data-mce-mark="1"><span data-mce-mark="1">eligibility for coverage</span></span>. </span>

<span>Extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits already ended in February in Illinois. </span>

<span><span>COVID-19 tests, vaccines and many treatments no longer will be free for the public and instead will be covered by insurance, though plans vary. The Biden administration also is offering $1.1 billion </span><a href="https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2023/04/18/fact-sheet-hhs-announces-hhs-bridge-access-program-covid-19-vaccines-treatments-maintain-access-covid-19-care-uninsured.html">public-private “bridge access program</a><span>” to provide some free options for uninsured people. </span></span>

Data collection policies also are changing. More info can be found at . cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/end-of-phe.html.

$42,572,253

The amount of stimulus funding municipalities in Kankakee County received through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021. Municipalities have until Dec. 31, 2024, to use the ARPA money.

The municipalities receiving the most funds include the county government: $21.3 million, Kankakee: $14.6 million, Bourbonnais: $2.4 million, Bradley: $1.8 million, Manteno: $1.1 million. A full list is available online.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>52.19%</strong>: Population that completed a primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations

<p dir="ltr"><strong>12.73%</strong>: Population that has at least one booster

<p dir="ltr"><strong>162,735</strong> total administered vaccine doses

<strong>Boosters</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>31,436:</strong> First booster doses administered

<p dir="ltr"><strong>13,512</strong>: Second booster doses administered

<p dir="ltr"><strong>5,132</strong>: Third booster doses administered

7.3: Weekly case rate/100,000 population

1: Weekly COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

0: Weekly deaths reported

Low: COVID-19 community level

0-4: .43%

<p dir="ltr">5-11: 18.04%

<p dir="ltr">12-17: 39.33%

<p dir="ltr">18-64: 56.21%

<p dir="ltr">65+: 79.26%