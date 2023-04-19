Faculty strike ends for Governors State, other universities

UNIVERSITY PARK — Faculty and staff at Governors State University returned to work Tuesday after reaching a tentative agreement with administration on a three-year contract, ending a five-day strike.

The strike began April 11 and continued through Monday, lasting a total of five work days.

It was the first faculty strike in the university’s history, a union member said.

The GSU University Professionals of Illinois, Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 4100, had been bargaining for a new contract with administration since June 2022. The two sides entered mediation in December.

The GSU-UPI union took a strike vote in March on the heels of two other Illinois universities — Eastern Illinois University and Chicago State University.

Strikes are now over at all three institutions; the strike at Eastern Illinois ended Thursday after six days, while the strike at Chicago State ended Sunday after 10 days.

Now, it appears a strike is possible at Northeastern Illinois University, where bargaining has been ongoing since July 2022; its faculty and staff union voted last week to authorize a strike.

The GSU-UPI chapter represents about 280 tenured and tenure-track faculty, non-tenure track lecturers, and academic support professionals at Governors State.

Chris Tweddle, GSU associate professor and Local 4100 spokesperson, said union members plan to meet at noon Wednesday to begin reviewing details of the contract, which is about 200 pages long. The vote to ratify the contract is scheduled for next week, he said.

Tweddle declined to provide specifics of the contract until union members have a chance to review it, but he noted that it “makes headway” with easing academic adviser workload and “brings equity” in terms of wages, especially for employees at a lower salary level.

Tweddle said that going on strike was a first for GSU faculty.

He also said the first year of the three-year contract is largely retroactive, as negotiations have been taking place since June.

GSU President Cheryl Green said in a statement that the tentative agreement accomplished the goals of both parties in that it “recognizes the valuable contributions of the faculty and academic support professionals to the University while at the same time recognizing the University’s fiscal realities.”

GSU-UPI President Mike Hart said in a statement that major issues including workload concerns and fair compensation had been worked out.

“We’re relieved that we’ve come out of this process with a contract that addresses workload concerns so that we can better support students, and that gives our outstanding faculty and staff fair compensation for the great work they do every day,” Hart said in the statement.

“This contract is a step towards strengthening our university and the support we can give our students, and it will contribute to attracting high-quality educators and retaining the excellent faculty and staff we have.”