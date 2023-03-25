Kankakee School Board hashes out request for search firms

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board created a request for proposals Tuesday that will be used to solicit firms to lead the search for the next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111.

As they hashed out the details of the Request for Proposal [RFP], board members also deliberated some specific dates in the timeline for the search.

Some board members wanted to approve the RFP that night; instead, the board agreed to wait until its regularly scheduled meeting next week to vote on the document so that more members of the public are aware of the process.

Tuesday’s special meeting at Kankakee High School was in open session. However, it was not well attended by the public.

The Daily Journal reporter was one of two people in the audience. The meeting was not live streamed.

“I just want to keep the community informed about what we’re doing,” noted board member Tracy Verrett.

Based on the timeline in the RFP, the next superintendent would officially take over on July 1, 2024.

The document states, “In order to ensure an orderly transition, the Board of Education wants to finalize a selection for the new superintendent by May 13, 2024.”

Board member Chris Bohlen suggested moving the selection date back to April of 2024.

“I’d like it to be sooner,” he said.

Board member Deb Johnston suggested the date be in January rather than May.

“That’s a month and a half before they take over,” Johnston said. “That’s not a lot of time.”

Board President Barbara Wells said the document tells potential firms that May 13, 2024, is the “absolute latest” the board wants a candidate selected and primed for approval.

“It’s just telling them when the superintendent is gonna start and the latest — the absolute latest date — we want the candidate to be selected and confirmed by the board,” Wells said.

Wells said that it is possible a candidate will be found sooner than May of 2024; likewise, it is possible a suitable candidate is not found by that deadline and an interim will have to be chosen.

“It does not eliminate us from acting sooner,” Wells said.

Board member Mary Archie said she was OK with the May date because it would give the board and the potential candidates enough time to go through the process.

“We’ve got to interview these people and take time to let them get their stuff together, because they might have to move or whatever,” Archie said. “So if we get done in January, wonderful. If not, we’ve still got until May to get it done.”

Board member Darrell Williams said the board needed to give itself enough time for all of the steps involved, including hosting interviews and community forums.

“I’m just saying there’s a lot of steps in between,” he said. “ Are we going to be able to go through this the correct way and do all our due diligence to make sure it’s done by that [May] date?”

Board member Jess Gathing said that getting a candidate approved earlier, such as in January, February or March of 2024, would be ideal.

“I think that the sooner we get the person in here the better,” Gathing said. “It would be great to have that person here while Dr. Walters is still here instead of waiting until May of ‘24 … because there’s a lot that person is going to have to go through to do this job correctly for us.”

There was some discussion but no consensus over whether and how much a hire would be paid if they are asked to shadow Superintendent Genevra Walters for a period of time before taking the helm.

It was noted that Scott Wakeley, former superintendent of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, was hired as a co-superintendent for one year before fully taking over the position of superintendent of Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

Johnston added that she would like to make sure the board is not relying on the “drop-dead time.”

“I don’t want the May 13 date to be like a crutch; ‘But we have until May 13, so we really don’t need to hustle,’” Johnston said. “We need to try and move it along as soon as possible.”

Bohlen said the board should convey to prospective consultants that it wants to be aggressive with the search. The firms will respond with what timeline they can realistically follow, he said.

“If they come in and say, ‘We can’t get this done until May,’ and we decide they are the consultant we want, we’ll have to agree to do that,” he said. “I think we ought to indicate to the consultant that there’s a degree of, you know, we want to get this done as quickly as possible — and, again, this is just the proposal to the consultant. ‘Be aware that we want to be aggressive.’”

Wells added that earlier is not necessarily better.

Finding the right person should be the focus, she said.

“Have you considered as a board member that we may not find candidates that we’re all comfortable with?” Wells asked. “And there is a theory in hiring called ‘better to hire the right candidate late than the hiring the wrong candidate early.’”

The board is scheduled to vote on approval of the RFP during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Mark Twain Primary School.

Once approved, the document would be sent out to prospective firms and posted to the district’s website the next day.

<em>The following timeline is included in the RFP for search firms, which is slated to be voted on during Monday's Kankakee School Board meeting:</em>

• <strong>Monday</strong> — Board approves RFP for search firms during 7 p.m. meeting at Mark Twain Elementary

•<strong> </strong><strong>Tuesday</strong> — RFP sent to prospective firms and posted to District 111's website

•<strong> </strong><strong>April 17 </strong>— 5 p.m. deadline for firms to submit questions about RFP

•<strong> </strong><strong>April 24</strong> — 4 p.m. deadline for board to respond to questions about RFP

•<strong> </strong><strong>May 1</strong> — Proposals from search firms due by noon

•<strong> </strong><strong>May 8</strong> — Board narrows down two to four firms to be interviewed

•<strong> </strong><strong>May 22</strong> — Board interviews firms in a special meeting

•<strong> </strong><strong>June 12</strong> — Board approves selection of search firm

•<strong> </strong><strong>June 13</strong> — Search firm to begin the search process

•<strong> </strong><strong>May 13, 2024</strong> — Candidate is selected

•<strong> </strong><strong>June 1, 2024</strong> — selected candidate begins working with current superintendent to ensure an orderly transition

•<strong> </strong><strong>July 1, 2024</strong> — selected candidate becomes superintendent