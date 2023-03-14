KRMA wastewater tested to monitor COVID-19 in local communities

Before wastewater that flows into the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency gets treated and has pollutants removed, some of it is pulled over a 24-hour period into a jug-sized sample.

Smaller portions of that sample, taken twice per week, are tested for SARS CoV-2 as part of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System, an initiative from University of Illinois System’s Discovery Partners Institute and the Illinois Department of Public Health, which monitors the levels of coronavirus and other pathogens in communities throughout the state. SARS CoV-2 is the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“You’re effectively collecting one sample for all the people, and it’s completely non-invasive, it’s anonymous, it’s extremely cost-effective, and it gives you a consistent source of data,” Laura Clements, senior project manager at Discovery Partners Institute, said of wastewater surveillance.

Data collected from the network of wastewater sites, including KRMA, can be accessed at IWSS’ dashboard at <a href="http://iwss.uillinois.edu" target="_blank">iwss.uillinois.edu</a>.

<strong>How does it work?</strong>

Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency was invited to participate in two wastewater surveillance programs, the National Wastewater Surveillance System through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and IWSS, the state’s surveillance program, in mid-2021.

KRMA treats wastewater from Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Aroma Park and Chebanse at its plant at 1600 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

“We wanted to know if there would be a cost on our part [to participate], which there was not ... how much time, labor would be spent on fulfilling the sample kits and whatnot,” said Melanie Gossett, KRMA’s assistant superintendent of technical services. “And it was very minimal.”

Overall, the sample-collecting process is simple, taking about 15 minutes on average, she said.

“I’ll just shake it up really good and then he’ll pour it into those vials,” Gossett said at KRMA’s facility, holding a refrigerated jug of incoming wastewater, or influent, that KRMA uses for its own testing.

Jack Renchen, KRMA's lead operations and maintenance specialist, takes it and pours the sample into a few small vials that are then packaged and shipped to labs for virus testing. Some information about the collection process is also logged electronically. They do this process on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“The larger sample comes from a composite sampler, which is a sampler that is based on flow, but it pulls a little bit of a sample in a 24-hour period over and over and over again and fills a larger container,” Gossett said. “And this sample is what comes into our treatment plant, so that’s why we call it our influent.”

The IWSS samples are shipped to a lab at the University of Illinois Chicago for digital PCR testing similar to the tests done with nasal swabs or saliva to determine if a person has COVID in a clinical setting.

“And they concentrate and extract the sample,” Clements said. “Like, they literally use 10 milliliters of water, which is just a couple drops of water, and use the product from that to count how much viral RNA is in the sample for SARS CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID.”

Samples then travel to Argonne National Laboratory, where they undergo genetic sequencing to determine which variants are present and other information.

Data is added to the public IWSS dashboard soon after testing is done and is also shared with state and local health departments and wastewater plant operators.

<strong>The result</strong>

Levels of SARS CoV-2 from KRMA’s samples are visualized in a scatter plot graph on the Illinois network’s website. However, because wastewater data is highly variable and depends on many factors, a trend line represents the best approximation of the overall data.

Because wastewater surveillance is a rapidly developing field, scientists are still trying to figure out the best ways to use and present the data to the public.

“At this point in time, like we’ve done, we tend to focus on the trend and the slope and the duration too matters but we are looking at ways to understand thresholds and how we might share that with the public,” Clements said.

The trend line for the measurement of SARS CoV-2 found in KRMA samples is currently decreasing and marking a relatively low level that was last charted last spring.

Wastewater sampling results are just a piece of the data picture that public health officials use to make policy decisions, but the trend line can indicate if virus cases are increasing or decreasing. It gives officials a set of information that can be compared and contrasted with statistics based on COVID tests, which are being taken less often and by fewer people.

“It’s not to comment on the quality of that data, but it’s just that [COVID testing] doesn’t happen in the same volume as it used to,” Clements said. “So again, wastewater won’t change in that capacity.”

Though it is unclear how long public health agencies will continue to fund and use wastewater testing, at least at this frequency, it is a tool for pandemic preparedness that can be applied outside of COVID. Kankakee County’s wastewater samples are now also tested in the surveillance programs for other viruses, including Influenza A and B at the state level and monkeypox in the national program.

“I anticipate this is going to be an ongoing thing,” Gossett said.