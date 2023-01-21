Kankakee County's COVID rate slows down after holidays

For local health officials, the new year brings new efforts to prevent and fight the same infectious diseases in the community.

After an uptick of COVID-19 cases around the end of 2022, Kankakee County is starting to see the numbers come down.

Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said for the first two weeks in January, the county had approximately 321 new COVID cases.

“That’s an average of about 23 new cases a day, which does put the county in the medium transmissibility category with the state,” he said.

“And those are recorded positive cases, remember, so there’s going to be many other numbers out there probably that we’re unaware of.”

As Bevis said, Kankakee County remains in the medium zone of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID community levels and the “substantial” category for community transmission as of Thursday. Most of Illinois’ counties now have low or medium community levels.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the county’s case rate for the past week to be 73.6, dropping from previous weeks. There were 11 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people, according to CDC data.

Bevis said these numbers reflect a broader trend that people are still getting the virus but fewer are getting seriously ill or dying, which has to do with immunity, vaccine protection and other resources now available and the types of variants circulating.

“But what we are seeing is that the numbers of deaths in relation to our population density here in Kankakee County is extremely low, obviously compared to a year ago, two years ago,” he said.

In December 2021 and January 2022, there were 86 total COVID deaths in the county, according to data from the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, compared to one death so far for December 2022 and this January.

The relatively new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, nicknamed the “Kraken” for its ability to spread rapidly, is becoming more dominant among recent infections nationally, according to data from the CDC.

“What we’re seeing, what we’re hearing is that it’s more transmissible, not as lethal, you know, the virility of it is less than others,” Bevis said.

While the health department continues to offer COVID vaccines and booster shots on Tuesdays and Thursdays and other resources in 2023, Bevis said some of the COVID-specific grants the department received are being extended or modified to more broadly address infectious diseases.

“I think a fair assessment would be obviously when COVID hit, no one denies, you know, across the world, we were unprepared for much of it and the magnitude of it,” Bevis said. “… There was not enough money, not enough staff, not enough resources. And as a result of that, the original grants, as I said, were sort of hyper-focused on solving the problem immediately, and now they’re realizing we need long term solutions.”