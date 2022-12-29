Kankakee, Bourbonnais school boards pass 2022 tax levies

As the 2022 year is coming to a close, school boards are voting on the tax levies that will fund local schools for the upcoming fiscal year.

Two of the latest levies to pass include Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 and Kankakee School District 111.

<strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong>

The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a levy request of $15,769,065, about a 6.4% increase over the 2021 levy of $14.8 million.

The expected amount the district will receive is $15,665,394, which would bring in about $846,000 more than last year.

Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, said during a Dec. 13 public hearing the requested amount is higher in case new property values come in higher than the estimates.

“This is my request. It’s not necessarily what we’ll get,” he said. “But again, we like to make sure that we are getting the monies that are due to us to educate our youth.”

Crawford also said property taxes account for a little more than 50% of the district’s revenue.

“The other roughly 30 to 35% comes from evidence-based [state] funding, and then the remaining 15 to 20% is through grants,” he explained. “So [the tax levy] is the majority of the money that we receive in order to operate as a district and educate.”

He also noted Kankakee County is subject to Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, so increases in the tax levy are limited to the lesser of the change in consumer price index or 5%, plus new property.

“This is a very unusual year from years past in that CPI [7%] is higher than the property tax increase or cap that we have at 5%,” he said.

He noted if the levy was not capped, the levy request could be as high as $1.142 million, which would account for the 7% CPI plus new property.

“Even though our revenue is capped, our expenditures are not,” Crawford said. “So that means as expenses are going up 7%, sometimes higher. We can only capture 5% of our revenue. That leaves the district in an interesting situation. How do we cover the difference of costs going up?”

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

The Kankakee School Board held a public hearing and special meeting Dec. 15 to approve the 2022 tax levy request for Kankakee School District 111.

The district is requesting $18,555,000, which amounts to a 6.45% increase over the 2021 levy.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said she expects the district will capture about $750,000 in additional tax revenue from new property.

That is why the request is greater than the 5% cap.

“In order to capture the taxes for new property, we had to have a [public] hearing,” she said. “If we did not have a hearing and capture the taxes for that new property, we could never go back and get those taxes, ever.”

The levy request breaks down to $12,065,000 needed for the education fund; $2,625,000 for the operations and maintenance fund, $1,800,000 for transportation; $175,000 for working cash; $300,000 for municipal retirement, $300,000 for social security; and $750,000 for tort immunity.

The district’s sources of revenue for fiscal year 2023 break down to: 38% from evidence-based state funding, 24% from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief [COVID-19] grant funding, 19% from real estate taxes, 4% from restricted state grants and 4% from other local revenues.

The projected total fund balance for the fiscal year ending June 30 is $28,410,000.