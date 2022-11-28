Kankakee School District to bring busing in house next school year

KANKAKEE — In an effort to solve its persistent transportation problems, Kankakee School District 111 will be bringing its busing system in house next school year.

The district will not be renewing its contract with Illinois Central School Bus Company.

School officials estimated the costs for the district operating its own busing will be approximately $5.6 million for the 2023-24 school year.

Transportation issues were evident from the first day of this school year, when <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bus-driver-shortage-affects-1st-days-of-school-in-kankakee/article_e230d270-232e-11ed-a5db-bfa42c2aa238.html" target="_blank">roughly a third of bus routes were down drivers</a>. Some parents said their children’s buses were late or never arrived.

Halfway through the school year, busing troubles continue.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district is currently between 18 and 25 drivers short.

“It is because of the [national] bus driver shortage, so it’s no one’s fault,” she said. “We feel that if we can bring in the transportation into the district rather than contracting with a vendor, then we can forgo the profit that a company would receive and move that profit to the staff members.”

Some routes are not being run each day, and School on Wheels drivers are used to cover as many as possible, according to the district.

Long wait times also are an issue.

On some days, students are waiting outside for their bus for 30 to 45 minutes, and they sometimes wait up to an hour in the afternoon for a bus to bring them home.

The Kankakee School Board voted to approve the creation of an in-house transportation department during its Nov. 14 meeting.

Walters said the first step in creating the department will be to hire additional clerks for payroll and human resources, as about 100 new employees would inevitably be added to the payroll.

Many of the new employees will be bus drivers. The district will also be looking to hire a safety coordinator.

Walters said the rationale for the change includes getting students to and from school in a timely manner, increasing daily attendance, removing time restrictions on field trips and transporting extra-curricular activities on yellow school buses.