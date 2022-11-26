United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties participates in Giving Tuesday

Daily Journal staff report

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is designated as Giving Tuesday and thousands of people in locally and across the world will make a difference by donating to their favorite nonprofit.

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties aims to raise $10,000 today. This equates, on average, to funding allocated to one community impact program each year. The United Way’s local Board of Directors has stepped up and raised the first $3,000 towards this goal. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/givenow" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/givenow</a>.

The United Way encourages to participate in Giving Tuesday locally, and stated in a news release that 51,000 households in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties cannot afford the most basic household budget.

Nearly 75% of students are not entering kindergarten ready to succeed, and growing mental health needs are indicated by the increasing number of youth who experience depression, which was paired with a local mental health provider shortage, according to the release.

Go to <a href="https://www.givingtuesday.org" target="_blank">givingtuesday.org</a> for more information on the international campaign.