Langner-Fishman Wedding

With great pride, Eric and Karen Fishman, of Lombard; Marcia and Mike Blouin, of Braidwood, Brandi Newell, of Sterling; and Corey Langner, of Clinton, Iowa, announce the marriage of their daughters, Ashley and Jordann.

Ashley was raised in Bourbonnais and works in IT.

Jordann was born and raised in Sterling and works as a music teacher.

The maid-matron of honor were Abigail Langner and Rebecca (Fishman) Lance. Betty Drechsel, of Kankakee, was also in attendance. The flower girl was their daughter, Nora Langner.

Ashley and Jordann became Mrs. and Mrs. Langner-Fishman on Sept. 17.