ISP investigating single-vehicle crash in Bourbonnais

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said in a news release they are investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday on Convent Street at Marsile Street in Bourbonnais.

Preliminary reports indicate for unknown reasons the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned, ISP said.

The driver, and sole occupant, was transported to a local hospital with injuries, according to ISP.

No further information is available at this time, ISP said.