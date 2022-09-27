Jurors deliberate 2019 murder case

KANKAKEE — Jurors began deliberating Monday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Rashagun Hale, of Kankakee.

The 39-year-old Hale was arrested and charged with the death of Anthony Stewart in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2019.

Hale also is charged with aggravated battery and reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.

Hale was one of three men who attacked Stewart as he was walking in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue, Kankakee police said.

Police found the 40-year-old Stewart lying in the road in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue at 1:38 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during his closing argument Monday that Hale was one of three men who attacked Stewart.

After the attack, Hale and Warren Thomas Jr. each ran over Stewart with their vehicles, according to Kankakee police.

“This was the Warren Thomas show on Jan. 1, 2019,” attorney Debra Niesen said during her closing argument Monday.

Niesen and her son, Nathaniel, represent Hale.

“This wasn’t the Warren Thomas show. This was the Rashagun Hale show,” Rowe said during his closing argument.

Rowe and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy are prosecuting the case.

Thomas is charged with first-degree murder, reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery and failure to report an accident resulting in great bodily harm or death. His case still is pending.

Before the incident with Stewart, Turner is charged with battering another man a short distance from where Stewart was attacked, according to trial testimony in the Hale case.

Thomas also is charged in separate case with attempted first degree murder for shooting the third man involved in the attack on Stewart later on Jan. 1, 2019. That victim was the cousin of Stewart, according to testimony in the Hale case.

The victim was shot five times, according to testimony in Hale’s trial.