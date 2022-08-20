New CDC guidance eases COVID rules for K -12 schools

In its latest round of guidance for K - 12 schools and early childhood education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has relaxed its recommendations on quarantine, testing and social distancing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education have adopted the new guidance — which updates previous recommendations, provides considerations for preventing the spread of infectious diseases, and urges schools to use local context and transmission levels to make decisions.

“This updated guidance from the CDC acknowledges the importance of in-person learning by allowing schools to more aptly adjust to changes within their own communities,” said State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala in a news release. “Administrators can have more flexibility to be able to make the necessary adjustments they need to maintain consistent in-person learning.”

<strong>WHAT ARE THE NEW GUIDELINES?</strong>

The CDC no longer thinks routine screening testing is necessary in K - 12 schools, but asks schools to consider screening testing for those doing high-risk activities in a high COVID-19 community level — a CDC metric — or in response to an outbreak.

If a county reaches a high community level of COVID-19, a school or district can consider doing routine screening testing for high-risk activities, such as indoor sports and spectating, band, choir and other activities that involve “increased exhalation,” or if there is an outbreak.

Schools can also consider screening testing during key times of the year, such as prom, return from breaks, holidays or the beginning of the school year.

The CDC still encourages schools to use testing to confirm or rule out COVID-19 and other infections when people are sick.

It also continues to recommend universal masking during high community levels of COVID-19 transmission.

“And you know, people can still wear masks if they choose to,” said Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis. “We would recommend and encourage that, especially for people who are high risk. And those are going to be your elderly, those are going to be your very small children, and those are going to be your immunocompromised individuals.”

Additionally, the CDC is now recommending quarantine for people who are exposed to COVID-19 only in certain high-risk congregate settings.

So, if a student gets COVID-19, they will have to follow isolation and masking guidelines, but other people in the classroom are not advised to get tested or to isolate unless they have symptoms or the school has its own policy.

Bevis noted that schools are generally not considered high-risk congregate settings.

Even dorms, camps and overnight child care situations are generally considered low-risk settings, unless they have kids that are at high risk for getting sick, he explained.

“If we did have a high-risk group or there is a high-risk group, then definitely, this is just saying within that context, this is where better caution needs to be followed,” Bevis said.

Test-to-stay procedures (in which students test on incremental days after exposure to COVID to remain in school) are no longer part of the CDC’s guidance.

However, schools and districts may continue to use test-to-stay procedures or other precautions at their discretion.

The IDPH advises that schools, with help from local health departments, should consider local context when selecting strategies to prioritize for implementation, including monitoring community levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Bevis noted that the Kankakee County Health Department will continue working closely with schools.

“Any positive cases that come in, we’re going to know about ‘em, we’ll know if it’s an outbreak and then we would be contact tracing with those organizations,” he said. “And we would make our recommendations with them at that point as to this is what you should do or you shouldn’t do.”

<strong>PREVENTION STRATEGIES</strong>

The guidance asks schools to continue to follow strategies for everyday operations that prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, including the following:

<ul><li>Promote staying up to date with all routine vaccinations</li><li>Implement policies that encourage students and staff to stay home when sick</li><li>Optimize ventilation systems</li><li>Reinforce proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette</li><li>Utilize proper cleaning and disinfection procedures</li></ul>

Bevis noted the new guidance provides more flexibility for schools, which means whole classrooms or wings don’t have to be shut down when one person contracts COVID-19, and people aren’t necessarily isolated or quarantined every time someone gets sick.

It basically comes down to looking for signs and symptoms and staying home when sick, he said, which is similar to pre-COVID policies.

“Obviously, we do have a number of individuals that are still getting COVID … But we know so much more about the virus now and obviously, the impact of the severity is a lot less than the original versions were at the beginning of COVID,” Bevis said. “So those are all positive signs.”

The IDPH also notes that the evolution of the pandemic up to this point has been factored into the changed guidance.

“Current conditions of the pandemic are very different from those of the last two years, with many available tools to protect the general public, including widespread availability of vaccines for everyone 6 months and older,” said IDPH Director Sameer Vohra in a news release. “On top of that, we’ve always prioritized hospital capacity, and hospitals are not facing the kind of strain we saw during earlier COVID-19 waves.”