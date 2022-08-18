Bourbonnais School Board OKs 5-year superintendent contract

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a five-year contract for Superintendent Adam Ehrman during a meeting Tuesday in the District 53 administration building.

Ehrman has been superintendent of the five-school elementary district for two years.

He took the reins July 1, 2020, with a starting salary of $155,000.

His new contract, which was approved unanimously Tuesday on the board’s consent agenda, extends from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028.

“The goal is to try to keep him as long as we can,” Board President Jayne Raef said. “And he was willing to work with a five-year [contract]. It’s unanimous — we like him.”

Ehrman’s salary and benefits are not increasing from last year to the current year, Raef said.

For the first year of the new contract [2023-24], his salary will remain frozen, but some benefits will increase, she said.

Ehrman is earning a salary of $160,425.

For the second year of the contract [2024-25], Ehrman’s salary will be “no less than 90 percent” of the average annual salary for the superintendents of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Herscher, Manteno and Bradley Elementary school districts in Fiscal Year 2024 [2023-24].

The purpose of calculating the salary in this fashion is to evaluate the market at that time, rather than the present market, to be as financially prudent as possible, Ehrman explained.

For the last three years of the contract, Ehrman’s salary will increase by 2 percent above the previous year.

Raef said in a statement that the board’s unanimous vote to renew Ehrman’s contract was “a signal of our total support and strong desire to continue with his leadership.”

“Clearly, we are paying below the regional market rate for our superintendent position,” Raef said. “Even acknowledging that fact, Dr. Ehrman has agreed to a salary freeze this year and only increasing some of his benefits.”

The performance-based contract — which stipulates that the superintendent will be evaluated for his implementation of district goals and indicators of student performance and academic achievement — indicates he has met the goals of his previous contract.

“What is most important with this renewal is that BESD 53 will continue to have a visionary leader that truly cares for our staff, students and community,” Raef said.

In a statement, Ehrman said he was grateful for the board’s support.

“Clearly, I am honored that the BESD 53 Board of Education wanted to create a long-term relationship by offering to extend my contract,” he said. “There is so much to celebrate at BESD 53, but I am especially proud of the culture of collaboration we have been able to establish during my tenure. Building trust and open lines of communication throughout the organization is hard work, but it is foundational to our collective success.”