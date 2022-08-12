Argument leads to man’s arrest on weapon charge

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A Louisiana man was arrested earlier this week while he was carrying a loaded gun and following a Greyhound bus he previously had boarded but was removed from.

Kankakee police arrested Ralph Sewell III, 28, of Lake Charles, La., and charged him Tuesday with unlawful use of a weapon, loaded, in a vehicle while not having a FOID card.

According to a police report, officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of U.S. Route 45/52 for a report of a removal of a person from a Greyhound bus.

The bus driver told police Sewell did not have a ticket, but boarded the bus and argued with bus passengers. The driver said Sewell got off the bus and threatened to come back on the bus with a gun, the report said.

Sewell went back to his vehicle, which was parked behind the bus, the driver told police.

An officer arrived at the location and saw Sewell’s vehicle and him walking. The officer saw Sewell and noticed he appeared to be loading the gun and pulling back the weapons slide, the report said.

The officer went back to the squad car and waited for other officers to arrive.

When they arrived, Sewell was seen sitting in his vehicle.

The bus left the parking lot and Sewell began following it, the report said.

Officers began pursuing Sewell and were able to stop him at South Tec Drive and U.S. Route 45/52, according to police.

Sewell was asked if there was a gun in his vehicle and he said there was and that it was underneath the front passenger seat, police said.

According to a check of records, Sewell did not have a valid FOID card nor a Concealed Carry permit, the report said.

A Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney said Sewell was arguing with his ex-fiancée and a man she was traveling with who were on the bus.

A Kankakee County judge set Sewell’s bond at $50,000.