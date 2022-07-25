Do Not Use Kankakee police investigate shooting of girl

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a release, police said at approximately 8:55 p.m., Friday, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of West Bourbonnais Street concerning a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, the family told officers that their child was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers went into the residence and found the girl lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The Kankakee Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the girl to Riverside Medical Center where she died as a result of her injuries.

Investigators arrived at the residence and photographed and processed the scene. Family members were interviewed by the detectives and at this time it is believed the girl located an unsecured firearm inside the residence and harmed herself with it, police said.