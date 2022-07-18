Kankakee School Board hears update on field house, community center project

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has started to solicit bids from construction companies to build an athletic field house and community center outside of Kankakee High School — a project that now is expected to cost millions more than anticipated.

The district’s architectural firm, DLA Architects, presented an update on the status of the project during a Kankakee School Board meeting last week.

In November, the board voted 6-1 to move forward with plans to build the field house/community center for an estimated cost range of $13 million to $16.5 million, depending on the size of the track and the number of basketball and volleyball courts. The project also is slated to include offices, trainer rooms and updates to the existing back gym space.

At the July 11 meeting, Ed Wright, of DLA Architects, said the project is currently out for bid, with bid opening scheduled for July 27.

The firm will bring bid numbers back for potential board approval in August, which would allow for groundbreaking to happen in September, Wright said.

He said before seeking bids, the firm worked with the administration to “scale a few things back and try to contain some of the costs” because of the effect of inflation on construction and labor prices.

“We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw anything from $19 million to $21 million or so for the project [in its scaled-back version] based on the numbers we are seeing,” Wright said. “We are hoping it is going to be better, but we do want to prepare everyone for that potential number coming back.”

For the full-scaled version, the project could cost $24 million or $25 million, he said.

To reduce costs, features such as locker rooms were scaled back, and the field house was slightly reduced in size, he said.

The track is currently planned to be 200 meters, though an additional $1.5 million to $2 million could be saved by reducing its size, he said.

“We were seeing numbers coming back 50 percent higher than what they normally are,” Wright said.

All planned features will be priced out in alternate bids so board members can decide what extent of the project they want to approve, he said.

In April, Wright reported to the board that the bidding process was going to be pushed back by a few months in an attempt to wait for better pricing.

“Since then, the pricing still hasn’t gone down as much as we would like to see, but we are seeing signs that that is going to change,” Wright said, noting that contractors are seeking new work as summer projects are being completed.

“Folks are hungry and starting to look for work right now, and the well is kind of drying up, so that is a positive sign,” he said.

In normal times, these kinds of projects might come in around $200 or so per square foot, he said.

“We were budgeting closer to $250 to be safe, and we are seeing nearly $300 a foot currently,” Wright said. “I don’t know how that will continue. We are hoping with all the work drying up from the summer and potential looming recessions and things like that coming, people are going to be aggressive on their pricing and we will be in good shape.”

If the district continues waiting to seek bids, it could push the project’s completion date back by six months; this is because of expected long wait times to receive materials, such as pre-cast panels and steel, Wright said.

“We have to have that product arrive at a certain point in time to be able to have the roof enclosed by winter, otherwise we kind of lose our construction window,” Wright said.

“So, those would be going in about May and June [2023], and then the idea, we are saying final completion Jan. 4 [2024], but hopefully, we could be ready by the holiday tournament time if everything goes well.”

If the prices aren’t right and the board decides not to move forward in August, completion will be pushed back anyway, but at least the options will be on the table, he explained.

“So the thought is, we go out to bid, we get the bids back, everything comes in great, the numbers work, and you’re able to finance it. We move forward,” he said. “If not, we can pivot and adjust and put it back out again in the spring, no harm no foul.”