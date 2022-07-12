1 injured in UTV accident in Iroquois County

ASHKUM — Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police said one person suffered suspected serious injuries Saturday in a single utility task vehicle [UTV] accident a mile south of Ashkum.

According to police, the accident occurred in the 900 block of East 2400 North Road.

The UTV was being driven on private property and had multiple people on it, according to police.

For unknown reasons, the UTV flipped over on its side, pinning one of the occupants underneath and causing serious injuries, police said.

The victim was transported to Riverside Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the UTV, Nathan T. Gray, 20, of Ashkum, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and released at the hospital, police said.

The accident remains under investigation, police said.