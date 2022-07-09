Kankakee School District in search of qualified JROTC leader

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 is searching for a new leader for the Kay Battalion Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps — a program which has built momentum in the two years since it was introduced — but finding the right person is proving to be a difficult task.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said at a recent school board meeting that the district was looking to set up interviews to find a replacement for Lt. Col. Maria Emery, who has since left her position as of the end of the school year.

Walters also recognized Emery for her work in <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-jrotc-program-offered-army-recognition/article_ec9ae03e-5d63-11ec-8d70-a3a7bae999e8.html" target="_blank">developing the JROTC program</a>, which technically started as a National Defense Corps Cadets program [meaning it was not yet recognized or funded by the Army].

“Because of the development of the program in such a short period of time, it is now a federally-funded JROTC program,” Walters said.

“We hope we will find a replacement that is as enthusiastic as Col. Emery,” she added.

Emery declined to comment to the Daily Journal about her next steps.

At a parent meeting held at Kankakee High School this week regarding class scheduling, several parents inquired about the status of the search for a new JROTC leader.

One parent commented “it would be a shame” if a suitable replacement is not found, given the hard work that was put into building the program and <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kay-battalion-alive-and-well/article_64ee1f18-dabb-11ec-86b1-ab9d1058cc15.html" target="_blank">the progress it has made</a>.

Walters shared that the district has had one applicant for the position and conducted an interview.

The district called this person regarding a job offer, but the candidate had not yet responded, she said.

Because Kankakee’s program is now U.S. Army recognized, the district does not have flexibility in terms of hiring an instructor that meets the JROTC’s particular requirements, Walters noted.

Main requirements include that the instructor has to be retired from the Army and have specific training regarding JROTC.

Walters said there are about 400 eligible JROTC instructors across the country, and a hiring vendor for the district has contacted between 100 and 200 individuals to inquire if they would be interested in coming to Illinois.

“Many people do not want to move to Illinois,” she noted. “Actually, that’s been their response; they already live somewhere and are not ready to relocate.”

The next goal will be to narrow the list of potential instructors to people located in the Midwest in the hopes of finding someone faster, and potentially reach out to JROTC officials in Chicago for help in finding a match, Walters said.

She noted there are Army personnel in the area that could be asked to cover classes if a replacement is not hired by the beginning of the school year, but they would not be qualified to lead the program under the federal JROTC guidelines.

“I’m hoping they will give us a little bit of a grace period,” she said. “The reason there isn’t anyone hired is because there are very specific requirements when you’re a JROTC funded program, which we just got funded in April.”