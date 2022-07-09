Kankakee High School administrators, superintendent address scheduling

KANKAKEE — Superintendent Genevra Walters and Kankakee High School administrators addressed the scheduling process for the upcoming school year during a parent meeting Tuesday in the school’s auditorium.

This past school year, an attempt to implement a new scheduling system failed to work as planned, leaving students with scheduling conflicts and gaps weeks into the school year and causing confusion among teachers, students and parents.

“The reason why we are having this meeting is because last year the scheduling did not go well, and so we want to get ahead of it,” Walters said.

Walters said high school administrators are in the process of completing the school’s schedule, and the goal is to have it ready by Aug. 1.

The scheduling team, consisting of the district’s technology department and counselors from Kankakee Junior High School, started the scheduling process via Skyward and have now turned the information over to the high school team to work through the finer details, she said.

After Aug. 1, the high school administration will hold parent meetings to go over the schedule on a regular basis, she added.

The scheduling process usually starts around October or November for the following school year, but going forward, it could begin as early as September to get a jump start, she said.

“It is not unusual, in the eight years that I’ve been here, for there to be scheduling adjustments in the first two weeks of school,” Walters said. “But I would like as much of the work done by Aug. 1, so that there’s not chaos in the first two weeks of school.”

<strong>SCHEDULING CHALLENGES</strong>

Walters cited a growing student population, teacher shortage, and the number of electives offered as complications in completing the high school schedule.

The high school student population hovered around 1,200 from 2014 to 2019 and has grown by approximately 100 students each year since, landing at 1,547 in 2022.

When the high school redesign was conceived in 2017, the district was not expecting to see an increase of 300 students by 2022, Walters noted.

This makes finding the space to hold every course a puzzle.

“That’s one of the issues that’s affecting the schedule,” she said. “Not to the point where it can’t get done, it’s just that it makes it a little more complicated when you go from 1,200 to 1,500 students.”

Meanwhile, a teacher shortage has been trending across the nation, and Kankakee is no exception.

Teachers are particularly sparse in the area of science, Walters noted.

“The space issue we can solve, but even if we cover the space issue, who would cover those classes?” Walters asked.

KHS also offers 30 or more electives, covering all subjects from English, math and science to the fine arts. Kays Media, zoology, botany, and anatomy and physiology are just some of the choices.

But with limited teaching staff, limited space, and because some electives are only requested by a handful of students, not all courses can easily fit into the high school’s schedule.

The number of students that need to request a course for the school to offer a section was set at 15, but as of Tuesday, the administration increased it to 20.

“We are trying to put all of these variables together and create a schedule that also allows for choices, which is a challenge,” Walters said.

<strong>SCHEDULING SOLUTIONS</strong>

Walters said administrators are considering options to fix these issues.

One possible solution is to reduce the number of electives offered, but she would prefer for the school not to take that route, especially since many of the offerings can set students up for post-secondary opportunities.

Another consideration is for courses that don’t have enough students or an available teacher to be taught in non-traditional formats.

For example, part of a course could consist of online learning, while area professionals could be brought in as instructors to teach in-person seminars, she explained.

“We are trying to be really creative if a student wants to take a course that doesn’t make [have enough requests for a section],” Walters said. “There’s independent study, internships, and other opportunities for students to have experience with that content.

“Very likely, a lot of electives will have to be offered in a creative way.”

Electives are primarily offered to juniors and seniors, so the freshmen and sophomore schedules will be easier to complete, Walters noted.

Classes are 45 minutes long, with the school day starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 2:55 p.m.

The first day of school will be Aug. 22.

<strong>ADMINISTRATOR INTRODUCTIONS</strong>

Principal Vernita Sims fielded questions from parents and introduced her team of class administrators.

“Today, we spent the last five hours in the conference room, all of us along with the counselors and data engineer, just working out logistics and kinks based on what Dr. Walters has already presented to you,” she said to parents. “I feel like we are in a good space.”

Sims asked parents with further questions or concerns to first contact their student’s class administrator, then reach out to her if the issue is not resolved.

Calvin Works is the freshman administrator, Steve Chorak is the sophomore administrator, Bonita Arceneaux is the junior administrator, and Miriam Hill is the senior administrator.

Sims was hired as an administrator in September 2021 after scheduling problems shook the start of the school year and was promoted to principal the following month.

Also introduced was Pamela Saffore, the district’s new director of secondary education, responsible for building a smooth transition from sixth through 12th grade as well as supporting the high school’s scheduling process.

2014 - 1,251 students

2015 - 1,175 students

2016 - 1,262 students

2017 - 1,196 students

2018 - 1,243 students

2019 - 1,256 students

2020 - 1,304 students

2021 - 1,406 students

2022 - 1,547 students

<em>Data provided by Kankakee School District 111</em>