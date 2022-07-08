Manteno man dies following motorcycle crash June 26

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — Joshua Zazzara, 29, of Manteno, died June 26 after he crashed his dirt bike into a parked vehicle in Manteno, according to officials.

The crash occurred at 10:19 p.m. at the T intersection of Hickory and First streets, Manteno police said.

Zazzara was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s office is awaiting toxicology reports before a final cause of death is determined.

Manteno police said autopsy results showed Zazzara suffered multiple blunt force trauma. He was not wearing a helmet.