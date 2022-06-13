Kankakee County again in medium COVID level

Kankakee County is once again in the medium or yellow level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels as of Thursday.

The county dropped to the low category last week after being in the medium or yellow category for two weeks because of rising case numbers and hospitalizations. After days of cases plateauing and then declining in the county in previous weeks, the case rate increased last week.

“In the days since the Memorial Day weekend we have seen a ten percent increase in COVID-19 across Illinois, reversing the downward trend of the previous two weeks,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Acting Director Amaal Tokars, in a press release. “This uptick is a cause for concern – and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions.”

Now, 32 counties are in the high or red category, mostly in the north and central part of the state, including Ford County. Iroquois County remains in the low community level.

There are 39 counties total currently in the medium category in Illinois, including Livingston, Will and Grundy counties, an increase of eight from last week.

The CDC bases community levels on weekly metrics of a county’s COVID case rate, new hospitalizations per 100,000 people and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19, which are updated on Thursdays. View the map at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.

According to CDC data reported Thursday, Kankakee County has a case rate of 236.66 per 100,000, 5.1 new hospitalizations per 100,000 and 2.4% of staffed inpatient beds used by COVID patients.

These metrics have increased from 182.96 cases, 3.7 new hospitalizations and 1.9% of COVID staffed inpatient beds one week ago.