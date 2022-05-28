Manteno teachers, sisters retire after more than 40 years

MANTENO — When sisters Pam and Becky Phillips started teaching in Manteno, 48 and 44 years ago, respectively, girls sports teams in schools were brand new.

Pam Phillips began as an art teacher for the Manteno School District in 1974, just two years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting gender discrimination in federally funded schools.

Pam and another teacher hired at the time were put in charge of about six teams.

“I coached just about everything at the very beginning,” she recalled.

When the other teacher left, Pam took over volleyball and coached it for the next 25 years. She coached softball for 15 years after that.

Becky Phillips had been teaching special education in Kankakee and came to Manteno when an elementary teacher position became available.

Becky was also asked if she would get involved in coaching girls sports, and she agreed.

More than four decades later, Becky is wrapping up her final week of teaching third grade at Manteno Elementary, while Pam wraps up her final week of teaching art, having spent the past 14 years at Manteno Middle School and the prior 34 years at Manteno High School.

The Phillips sisters, the top two names on the district’s seniority list, are both retiring as of the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The official last day of school is Tuesday.

The sisters, who are two and a half years apart in age, both attended Southern Illinois University on teaching scholarships.

After spending nearly their entire careers together in the same school district, Pam and Becky are both hanging up their teaching hats.

Becky noted that she and Pam developed a habit of saying “just one more year” at the end of each school year.

One day, they looked at each other and agreed to finally retire in four more years.

“We had to say a time, or you know, they’d roll us out of here,” Becky said, laughing. “It just was the time.”

When talking about retirement, Becky reaches for a tissue to catch the tears, as she can’t help but get emotional at the thought of not teaching third grade after doing so for 44 years.

“I just love everyday getting up and going to school,” Becky said. “For me I thought, ‘What’s gonna happen if I don’t get up and teach third graders?’ It will be OK, but that to me is what I’m gonna miss, getting up and being with third grade.”

Becky said she has always felt third graders were the perfect age to teach, as they still have positive attitudes about school and their teachers.

“They’ve got senses of humor,” she said. “They’re fun.”

“And I like the older kids,” Pam added. “I like to watch them grow up. That’s always been fun for me.”

Pam admitted she also has shed tears at the prospect of retirement and noted that the subject is hard to talk about.

“Once I was here, I was very happy,” Pam said. “The people in Manteno are awesome. The administration has been awesome to us.”

“Once we came up here [to Manteno], there was nowhere else we ever wanted to go,” Becky added.

The sisters currently live together in Bourbonnais.

They both noted they have gotten along so well over the years because their opposite personalities complement each other, with Becky being more easy-going and Pam being more competitive.

“It is nice when things happen that I know she’s here, and she knows I’m here,” Becky said. “We’re here for each other.”

<strong>RETIREMENT PLANS</strong>

As for their retirement plans, they have somewhat different ideas there as well.

“First and foremost, I’m not gonna do anything,” Pam said. “I’m just gonna take some time off, because I can’t remember a time when I didn’t work… I’m just gonna enjoy doing whatever I want.”

Both Phillips teachers are known for rarely, if ever, taking sick days.

“We’re both so school oriented,” Becky added. “Our parents are very work oriented. You just got up and you went to work everyday. That’s what we did.”

Becky said she will take some time to relax but also has plans to get involved in children’s reading library programs.

As for what Pam will miss most — aside from the kids — it will most likely be coaching, although she was basically a novice when she started.

“We didn’t know anything about coaching or girls sports or anything else, but we found out,” she recalled. “We went to several conferences all over the state, and we found out about how to coach, what to coach, what the sports were all about, the rules, and the rest is history.”

Since girls teams were new, it was an exciting time, and the students did well, she recalled.

Pam went on to take her high school and middle school teams to several state championships over the years.

Little did Pam know in the beginning, coaching — and celebrating — would bring some of the most memorable moments of her career.

“We were at the state tournament, and I swear everybody in town was down there,” she said. “Every single time we won a regional or sectional or anything, they made a parade all over town. They support the kids so much here.”

The sisters both agreed that the Manteno community is like a family, one where the best interests of the children are always placed first.

“Over the years, we’ve seen so many different things in education change, but the basic principles of Manteno have always been the same,” Becky said. “I think that’s what’s kept us here for so long.”

When considering the biggest difference in teaching when they first started in the 1970s compared to now, both Pam and Becky gave the same response in unison — “Technology.”

“One day the electricity went down here and everything was off, and nobody knew what to do because everything is so technology-based,” Becky recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, you send notes to the office. It can be done.’”

Pam noted that when she first became a teacher, she didn’t know how to type and eventually had to teach herself the skill.

Unlike technology, the students, as well as the people of Manteno, haven’t changed, Pam agreed.

“The people are just wonderful,” Pam said.