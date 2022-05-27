Deputies recover firearms from car reported stolen

Daily Journal staff report

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department deputies located a pistol and small caliber rifle in a Mercedes Benz that crashed at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the Pembroke Township area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Campton Hills, located approximately 100 miles north of Kankakee, according to the release.

Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver fled from deputies and eventually crashed. The occupants escaped and have not been apprehended.

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force continues to investigate.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect(s) is encouraged to contact Special Agent Samples at 815-802-7164.

Those with information also can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Any information that leads to the identification, apprehension and/or conviction of those responsible may lead to a monetary reward, according to the sheriff’s department.