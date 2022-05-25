Man charged with shooting at vehicle while driving on I-57

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Ameer M. Umoja, 22, of Manteno, was charged Friday with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm and driving while license suspended by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney office.

Umoja was arrested May 17 by Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum after troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County, according to ISP.

Troopers responded to Interstate 57 southbound near mile marker 316.

The suspect’s vehicle exited the interstate and was located by Bradley police, according to ISP.

Umoja stated he was sideswiped by another car while on the interstate, according to bond court records. The driver of that car said Umoja shot at his vehicle, the records said.

Troopers recovered a gun from Umoja’s vehicle, according to ISP.

A Kankakee County circuit judge set Umoja’s bond at $75,000.