Deputies arrest Pembroke man following chase

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Sh’Twan D. Jackson, 29, of Pembroke Township, was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police in Pembroke Township Sunday.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle operated by Jackson for a traffic-related offense, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department. Jackson led deputies on a pursuit which lasted several miles, the release said.

Deputies were able to apprehend Jackson after he fled the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

He was located a short distance from the roadway in a wooded area with a loaded, defaced firearm, police said.

Jackson has three open felony cases in Kankakee County court.

Jackson is currently incarcerated on a $750,000 bond for the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/person/loaded/no FCCA; deface firearm ID markings; aggravated fleeing police; resisting a peace officer and driving without a license.

“If the community expects us to effectively fight crime, which they should, people like Jackson need to remain in custody,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“Unfortunately, our legislators tie our hands, and that of our State’s Attorney, by continuously catering to criminals instead of holding them accountable for their felonious acts. When cashless bail goes into effect Jan. 1, it’s going to get much, much worse.”