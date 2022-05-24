Kankakee County reaches medium COVID community level

<em><strong>Editor's note</strong>: This story has been updated to correct the number of counties in the medium and high community levels. </em>

Kankakee County is now in the medium or yellow level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels.

Masks are now strongly recommended in indoor public settings in the county, per the Kankakee County Health Department.

Thirty nine counties total are currently in the medium category in Illinois, mostly in the north part of the state, including Livingston, Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

Eight counties are in the high or red category, including Ford and Champaign counties.

Iroquois County remains in the low community level.

The CDC bases community levels on weekly metrics of a county’s COVID case rate and new hospitalizations per 100,000 people and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

According to data reported Thursday, Kankakee County had a case rate of 222.1 per 100,000, 8.8 new hospitalizations per 100,000 and 2.9% of staffed inpatient beds used by COVID patients.

Cases and test positivity have been rising consistently in the county throughout May, according to CDC data.

<span>A round of eight rapid antigen tests can be requested for free from the federal government at </span><span><a class="oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl gpro0wi8 py34i1dx" tabindex="0" href="https://covidtests.gov/?fbclid=IwAR2ZQUXVdiTi3JnazV0HurJqwRFhxPiFppRoy231R17Afj0eknPRAgfBI8M" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">covidtests.gov</a>. </span>