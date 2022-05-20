Indiana authorities arrest Kankakee man for overdose death

GARY, Ind. — A Kankakee man was charged by Indiana authorities for allegedly selling drugs leading to a fatal overdose.

Yancy D. Craig, 62, Kankakee, was charged April 26 with selling fentanyl to Sara Anderson, 25, of Schererville, Ind., the day before her March 20, 2021 death, according to the Post-Tribune (Gary, Ind.).

Anderson died of a fentanyl overdose, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Craig was arrested in April in Kankakee County.

According to Kankakee County records, Craig waived extradition to Indiana on April 29.

On Monday, Craig posted a $4,200 bond. His next court date is July 6.

According to Lake County, Ind., documents, Anderson asked to purchase heroin from Craig via a text message.

Anderson’s parents told police they later found an “off-white powdery substance” in a plastic sandwich bag under a potted plant they suspected was heroin, the documents said.

Craig was connected to at least two other overdoses of a Griffith woman and Schererville man in spring 2021, both of whom survived, an affidavit alleged, according to the Post-Tribune story.