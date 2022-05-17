Judge rules prosecutors may use statement mother made to police

KANKAKEE — The mother charged with the death of her 14-month-old son in 2018 lost her bid Thursday to have her statement to police suppressed.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott ruled investigators did not violate Keyonna M. Deckert’s civil rights when they questioned her about the death of son, Keon B. Brown.

Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic argued Kankakee County Sheriff’s investigators talked to Deckert without reading her Miranda Rights.

“They talked to her for two-and-a-half hours and then Mirandized her,” Pentuic said.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe countered that the 26-year-old Deckert, who is from Colorado, was not a suspect when police interviewed her at the time.

“She was at the crime scene, so detectives were talking to her,” Rowe said. “She could have left at any time. She, as well as Mr. Williams, each had their cellphones.

“It was after a detective got a phone call from another detective at the autopsy that the cause of death for Keon was blunt force trauma. That is when Ms. Deckert was read her Miranda Rights. That was when she became a suspect.”

Deckert and her then boyfriend, Dean Williams, are each charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.

Both are being held at Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>The case</strong>

Deckert’s son, Keon, was found unresponsive in the room the couple was in at the Fairview Courts Motel on the morning of Nov. 25, 2018, according to police.

Deputies were dispatched to the motel for a report of an unresponsive child at about 6:31 a.m.

They were told by the couple Keon had an allergic reaction after eating wheat cereal, according to a report. The deputies realized Keon was dead before medical personnel arrived, police said.

Deckert told investigators Keon would not stop crying, according to the report, and she grabbed him by his feet and ankles and flailed him around the room. When he continued to cry, Deckert said she threw Keon to the floor with great force, the report said.

The 34-year-old Williams told investigators he then stood over Keon and hit him in the face and head with his fist, according to Rowe.

The preliminary cause of death was determined to be blunt head trauma, Rowe said. Keon had bruises all over his body and he had injuries to his head, according to officials.