Ice cream, food trucks get the OK to operate in Bourbonnais

<em>Editor's note: This story was updated to correct that ice cream vendors must register with the village police department and pass a background check before a license is issued. Food trucks do not have to register.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — Summer will be a bit more delightful in the Village of Bourbonnais.

During Monday’s board meeting, trustees unanimously (6-0) adopted amending an ordinance regulating food trucks, vehicles, carts and ice cream vendors to set up shop on public streets and sidewalks.

“With that time coming along with ice cream trucks, food trucks and those things, we thought it would be time to update these things,” Mayor Paul Schore said.

When he was growing up in the village, Schore remembered high school-age kids riding three-wheel bikes with a large box with ice cream treats kept cold with dry ice.

“They peddle around ringing bells and that was music to our ears,” Schore said.

Ice cream trucks had not been allowed to operate in the village for at least 25 years.

Schore said safety of kids was a major reason for that.

<strong>Rules, regulations</strong>

According to the ordinance, there is a $50 application fee for peddlers who go door to door such as ice cream trucks.

The police department will run background checks, as it does with all peddlers, before issuing a license to ice cream vendors.

Food trucks do not have to register

All mobile food vendors must have a license from the Kankakee County Health Department.

The health department has a one-time fee for review of plans for the food truck. The county then has an annual $250, $350 to $400 permit fee to operate the food truck based on the class of license.

The class of licenses is based on the risk associated with food borne illnesses. Class I is for the highest risk.

Food trucks must have the permission of the property owner to park at a site and operate the service.

They must be at least 150 feet from any existing restaurant.

Hours of operation for all will be 7 a.m.to 10 p.m., and vendors will not be able to stay in a location for more than one day.