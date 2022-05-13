Two KVPD utility carts taken for joy rides at River Road park

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a recent break-in to a shed at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s River Road facility.

The May 7 break-in was discussed during the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting this past week.

A golf cart and gator were taken for joy rides, park district executive director Dayna Heitz said.

Both were found that same day on the walking path.

Heitz said those were the only two items involved. A garage door was damaged.

Commissioner Dave Skelly said there were other items taken. Skelly is a retired Kankakee police officer.

Heitz said she would look into it.

On Wednesday, Heitz told the Daily Journal other items, including a chainsaw, an air compressor and trimmers, were taken.

On Monday, installing security cameras was discussed.

Heitz said she recently talked with the Kankakee Police Department officials about working with them.

That took place after a vehicle had its window smashed and items taken while it was parked at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena in April.

Within the last year, three other cars have been burglarized.

Cameras would be installed at River Road and Ice Valley as well as a few parks, Heitz said.

“I would love to have cameras at every park,” she said. “One reason is for the safety of the neighbors living near our parks. This will take a couple of years to do that.”