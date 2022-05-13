Drug Take Back event nets 800 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs

KANKAKEE — About 800 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were turned in during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held April 30 at Northfield Square Mall.

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG), the Pledge for Life Partnership, Riverside Healthcare, State Rep. Jackie Haas and local law enforcement partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

KAMEG Director Clayt Wolfe said the event was an overwhelming success, according to a Illinois State Police news release.

KAMEG reminds the public to call KAMEG at 815-933-1710 or go to <a href="https://www.kameg.org" target="_blank">kameg.org</a> to report nonemergency information about drug dealing and gang problems.

KAMEG is comprised of personnel from the Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee police departments, as well as the Illinois State Police, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.